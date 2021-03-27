5 Things To Know About CB Darryl Roberts

The Washington Football Team strengthened its secondary by signing veteran cornerback Darryl Roberts.

The 30-year-old, do-it-all defender comes to Washington after spending last season in Detroit and the previous four with the New York Jets. In 67 career games (31 starts), he has recorded 203 tackles, 33 passes defensed, five tackles for a loss and four interceptions. Here are five things to know about Roberts:

1. His nickname is "Swagg."

Cornerbacks routinely give up catches, yards and touchdowns. That's just the nature of the position.

To overcome that, players need have unwavering confidence. Darryl "Swagg" Roberts has never had a problem with that.

"I remember us calling him that when he first came in as a freshman," Aaron Dobson, who played with Roberts at Marshall, told The Providence Journal in 2015. "It's been so long since I've been calling him that. It kind of stuck. He's always been Swagg to me."

"He had a swag about him and was always confident," added former Thundering Hurd defensive coordinator Chuck Heater said. "A cool customer, so to speak."

That mentality, combined with his ideal size (6-foot-1) and speed (4.38-second 40-yard dash time), has allowed Roberts to go from being one of the last picks in the 2015 NFL Draft to appearing in 67 games (31 starts) over the past five seasons. That is something his new position coach will appreciate.