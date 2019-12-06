First Lady Shannon Says "First Time For Everything"

Whilst Bahrain is rich with culture, exquisite cuisine, and spectacular architecture, the military bases throughout the country provide a unique community life for our troops while they are away from home. It was a humbling experience to tour the bases and see the places each service member dwelled. Aside from being able to do what I love, which is perform for the troops, the most cherished part of my journey was simply sitting down for lunch and dinner with our service members and just talking to one another. I was able to meet some amazing men and women and learn so much about their home life and the sacrifices they have made to protect our country. Those heartfelt moments will forever be engraved in my heart and I hope that I will be able to experience many more military tours.