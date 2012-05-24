News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

First Lady Talmesha Celebrates Medical School Graduation

May 24, 2012 at 06:02 AM

The Washington Redskins Cheerleaders congratulate one of our very own, Talmesha, who graduated today from Johns Hopkins Medical School. Talmesha received her Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, focusing her research on breast cancer. She previously graduated from University of Maryland Baltimore County with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and a B.S. in Mathematics. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Talmesha also celebrates her 5th season as a First Lady of Football and first year as Captain. We are so proud of her tremendous hard work... Congrats Talmesha!
 

talmesha.jpg


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

