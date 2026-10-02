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Game status | Commanders rule out Jayden Daniels vs. Colts

Oct 02, 2026 at 11:27 AM
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Jayden Daniels has been ruled out of the Washington Commanders' Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Dan Quinn said Friday, paving the way for Marcus Mariota to get his second start this season.

"He had a great week," Quinn said after practice. "It was awesome to have him back on the field in a limited fashion ... That's a huge positive step for us and for him."

Daniels was a limited participant in all three practices this week after suffering a dislocated elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. After speaking with multiple specialists about the next steps in his recovery, it was determined that Daniels could return this season but would need to wear a brace to prevent re-injuring his arm. Daniels' brace does not affect his throwing motion or any other activity on the field but does prevent him from fully extending his left arm.

Quinn added that the Commanders will reevaluate Daniels next week when he gets a full week of practice, but him being on the field less than two weeks after sustaining the injury was "a big deal."

"For him to get back, that's a big step for us...to see what it would look like and where it would go," Quinn said. "Typical for him, he's more ready than you expect, but that's just kind of how he is."

Daniels has been putting in extra work to be cleared as soon as possible, which is also something the Commanders have come to expect from him.

"He is a true competitor, both on and off the field," Quinn said.

Mariota stepped in for Daniels last week against the Seattle Seahawks and led the Commanders to a 33-31 win. He completed 61% of his passes for 183 yards and sealed the game with a nine-yard run on third-and-7 in the fourth quarter.

"We talked about it last week, but his mental reps and his mind were certainly a weapon for us, whether it was getting us into a right play, breaking the huddle quickly, and he did an excellent job just managing the game and then going to make his plays when they were there for him," offensive coordinator David Blough said Thursday.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo will both be back in the lineup after a good week of practice. Luvu, a team captain, was also the primary on-field play-caller prior to his groin injury, but he also provided value as an interior blitzer to help collapse the pocket. Okonkwo, who the team signed in the offseason, should boost a tight end room that has just 60 yards on eight catches through three games.

"I think he [Okonkwo] and Frankie both bring a lot in their own unique ways," Quinn said. "From Chig, from a vertical standpoint in the passing game, you feel his speed at tight end. And so, although we're not long into the season, when somebody gets hurt early on, you do feel them missed. And then, when they're back on the practice field, you quickly get reminded, 'Okay, there it is,' for both of them."

Here is the full injury report for this week:

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayStatus
G Sam CosmiConcussion/ThroatDNPDNPDNPOUT
S Nick CrossIllnessDNPDNPDNPOUT
QB Jayden DanielsLeft ElbowLimitedLimitedLimitedOUT
RB Rachaad WhiteShoulderDNPDNPDNPOUT
S Percy ButlerConcussionLimitedFullFullQUESTIONABLE
WR Terry McLaurinHamstringLimitedQUESTIONABLE
LB Frankie LuvuGroinLimitedLimitedLimited
TE Chig OkonkwoHamstringLimitedLimitedLimited
DE Charles OmenihuAnkleLimitedLimitedLimited
TE Ben SinnottRibLimitedLimitedLimited
C/G Nick AllegrettiHipLimitedLimitedLimited
DT Javon KinlawShoulderLimitedLimitedFull
S Quan MartinGroinFull
C/G Lucas PatrickFootLimitedLimitedFull
CB Amik RobertsonKneeLimitedFullFull

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