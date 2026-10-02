3 keys to Commanders vs. Colts

The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their week of preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are three keys to them getting to 2-2.

1. Make life difficult for Jonathan Taylor.

Alec Pierce is on Injured Reserve with a heel injury, leaving Taylor as the Colts' definitive playmaker on offense. The seven-year running back has gotten off to a good start this season, rushing for 258 yards on a league-high 66 carries. There's also a large gap between Taylor and the rest of the Colts' running backs; backup Seth McGowan has just 14 yards on six carries.

Not that the Commanders need any extra reason to contain Taylor, but that does make it even more paramount for their defense to have an answer for him. In that regard, the Commanders are well-equipped for the task. They're third in rushing yards allowed, and some of that is inflated by one 42-yard run Saquon Barkley had in Week 1. FTNFantasy has the Commanders ranked first in run defense DVOA. The Commanders have seen 62 run plays so far this season, and 27 of them have resulted in gains of two yards or fewer.

While the Commanders' defense still has plenty of room to grow, their presence against the run could be a foundational piece for their development. The investments they made in signing Tim Settle, Charles Omenihu and Odafe Oweh have been paying off. Their outside linebackers are active on the edge and prevent running backs from getting to the perimeter. That led to the Seattle Seahawks, who had the ninth-ranked rushing offense heading into Week 3, abandoning the run in a high-scoring matchup.