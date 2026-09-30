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Marcus Mariota named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week

Sep 30, 2026 at 04:21 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Marcus Mariota has been named the Week 3 FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week alongside San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for leading the Washington Commanders to their 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Mariota, who was named the starting quarterback with Jayden Daniels recovering from a dislocated elbow, completed 61% of his passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns -- his most in a game since the 2022 season. Mariota became the fourth Washington quarterback to throw three-plus touchdowns against Seattle, joining Sam Howell (2023), Billy Kilmer (1976) and Joe Theismann (1983).

"When he's been in there, we believe wholeheartedly he could give us a chance to win a football game," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said of Mariota.

Mariota was efficient as he led the Commanders' offense against one of the best defenses in the league. He made the plays when it mattered most. There were a few examples of Mariota putting his faith in his receivers, whether it was his touchdown passes to Treylon Burks or McLaurin, but one of his better moments came on fourth-and-2 at the Seahawks' 40-yard line. McLaurin ran a slant route as the primary option, and while he wasn't completely open, Mariota trusted him to make a play anyway. McLaurin picked up the conversion with a six-yard gain.

And while Mariota wasn't overly active on the ground, his final carry effectively ended the game. He kept the ball on a read option facing a third-and-7 and dove for a nine-yard pickup.

"We really haven't had much of it, and I thought it was just a good wrinkle at the end," Mariota said.

The Commanders don't know how long Jayden Daniels will be sidelined, but they have confidence Mariota can lead them for however long it takes.

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