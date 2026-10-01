NFC East roundup: Commanders looking for international win vs. Colts

Washington Commanders

What worked: The defense played well enough against a tough Seattle offense to give Washington its first win, 33-31. After going two consecutive weeks without a turnover, the Commanders generated three takeaways (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) leading to 20 points. Both interceptions came from young players in second-year linebacker Kain Medrano and Sonny Styles, the latter of whom was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Amik Robertson also had a breakout game. The cornerback was targeted a team-high nine times in coverage against the Seahawks and allowed only three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, all to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. No other Seahawks receiver had a catch against Robertson, per NextGenStats.

The offensive line also did a stellar job in protecting Marcus Mariota. Josh Conerly Jr. didn't give up a sack and allowed just nine pressures on 114 pass blocks. The protection allowed Mariota to connect with Terry McLaurin, whose six receptions for 77 receiving yards and a touchdown are the most he's had in a single game since Week 13 of the 2025 season.

Room for improvement: Washington's defense held Seattle to just 44 rushing yards -- their fewest allowed since Week 13 of the 2024 season against the Tennessee Titans. Despite beating the Seahawks in the turnover margin and on the ground, the Commanders trailed in total yards, passing yards and yards per play.

Looking ahead to the Indianapolis Colts in London: In his press conference Monday, head coach Dan Quinn revealed positive injury news regarding Jayden Daniels (elbow), Frankie Luvu (groin) and Chig Okonkwo (hamstring): all three traveled to London and will participate in practice "in some form and fashion." While it's unclear exactly what that means for Sunday, the takeaway is that all three players are making progress toward recovery.

The Commanders signed Austin Ekeler on Tuesday. The 31-year-old veteran played two games for Washington last season before rupturing his Achilles and had 77 carries for 367 yards and four touchdowns for Washington during the 2024 season. It's yet to be seen whether he'll play in London, but it's something to look out for, nonetheless.