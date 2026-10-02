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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Hail Mail: Game plans for TEs and London food takes

Oct 02, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

Hello from the future! (That's my really bad way of joking that I'm in a different time zone than most of you reading this right now.) The Washington Commanders are in England getting ready for their international game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it's a great opportunity for them to get back to 2-2 after a difficult stretch to open the season.

Let's jump into what Commanders fans want to know this week.

@ChillMonkey123: How do you think they will stop Tyler Warren? They have been struggling with TE's a lot lately.

I really appreciate this question, because most of the attention has been around stopping Jonathan Taylor. Warren is undoubtedly a talented player and is off to a good start with 89 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets. To your points, tight ends have generally done well against the Commanders. They've given up four touchdowns to tight ends so far this season, and most of them have come on similar plays.

I think there are a few ways to prevent Warren from having similar success, and it starts with putting pressure on Daniel Jones. The Colts are 27th in pass block win rate and have already given up six sacks to the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Assuming the Commanders can perform against the run to a similar standard as they did in the previous three games, it's going to put the ball in Jones' hands more often, which hasn't fared well for the Colts. He has five of the team's six giveaways and had two fumbles recovered against the Texans.

Warren can't get the ball if Jones struggles, and I can see the Commanders' pass rush really getting after him this weekend.

I think there are some changes in coverage that could be beneficial for the Commanders as well. If Frankie Luvu does return this weekend, that could free up Sonny Styles to take on more responsibility in the passing game. Styles has proven himself as a quality cover linebacker that can handle his own against running backs and tight ends alike. He actually has the sixth-best cover grade for a linebacker through three games, according to Pro Football Focus. I could see the Commanders matching Warren's size with Styles' athleticism, and I would take Styles in that scenario.

@ECFoisie: Part of the team's & DQ's incredible form in 2024 was the CONSISTENCY of the preparation & compete level in 18 straight games. After a decent opener vs Elgses, no where to found vs Dallas but mostly saw prep, effort & compete level vs. Seattle; can this standard now be sustained?

I'm going to assume that's an intentional typo for the Eagles, which did make me chuckle.

First of all, I think there were several factors at play with that Cowboys game that didn't have anything to with how the Commanders competed on the field. I'm not giving them an excuse, but the events at halftime certainly threw things off a bit. Marcus Mariota came in with almost no prep during the week, and as expected, things were disjointed at times.

But to answer your question more directly, I think what we saw against the Eagles and Seahawks is closer to the norm for this team. The effort the players show on every play has caught my attention in a good way, and I don't think that will play a role in any future losses (hopefully as few as possible) that happen in the remaining games. I think what we're seeing is a team that has a lot of new parts and is still trying to find its comfort zone on both sides of the ball. You're going to see some communication errors and lack of execution because of it, but I don't believe that should be confused with an inability to compete or lack of effort.

Now, once those errors are corrected, this team is going to be tough to beat, especially if they can get most of their injured players back on the field. Effort fixes a lot of things, but when you combine it with confidence and execution, you see some really exciting stuff on the field.

@warren_gas77608: What's going on with Nick Cross?

He's dealing with an internal injury that the Commanders are designating as an illness on the injury report.

On a positive note, he hasn't been placed on Injured Reserve yet, which means that he could be back at some point in the next week or so. They certainly need his production near the line of scrimmage. He's a fun player to watch because of his energy, which I think elevates the entire defense. For now, though, we just have to be optimistic that he'll be back soon.

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PHOTOS | Wheels up for London

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders getting on the plane for their game against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

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@8lb_6oz_jesus: Is JD gonna play Sunday?

Daniels will not be suiting up this weekend but is expected to have a full week of practice leading up to the Giants game.

@DCSports_Talk: Favorite thing you did in London? Favorite food(s)?

As of writing this, I haven't had the chance to visit London yet. The hotel we're staying in is about an hour's drive from the city, and I've been pretty busy between going to practice and writing. But here's what I will say about the food: the food at the team hotel has been phenomenal. It's some of the best food I've ever had, particularly when it comes to the Indian food. It's so flavorful with just the right amount of spice, and it might ruin Indian food for me back home.

As for the sights, my wife has given me strict instructions not to do any tourism because we're coming back to London next year for a wedding and she wants to experience that together. This has been really difficult for some attractions surrounding Harry Potter, since we're both such big fans. But I'm a good husband, so I'm abstaining from it for now. However, I am going to see a production of HadesTown on Saturday. I saw the theater rendition earlier this year, but I've heard the set is fantastic to see in person. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to see a musical.

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