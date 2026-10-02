Hail Mail: Game plans for TEs and London food takes

@ECFoisie: Part of the team's & DQ's incredible form in 2024 was the CONSISTENCY of the preparation & compete level in 18 straight games. After a decent opener vs Elgses, no where to found vs Dallas but mostly saw prep, effort & compete level vs. Seattle; can this standard now be sustained?

I'm going to assume that's an intentional typo for the Eagles, which did make me chuckle.

First of all, I think there were several factors at play with that Cowboys game that didn't have anything to with how the Commanders competed on the field. I'm not giving them an excuse, but the events at halftime certainly threw things off a bit. Marcus Mariota came in with almost no prep during the week, and as expected, things were disjointed at times.

But to answer your question more directly, I think what we saw against the Eagles and Seahawks is closer to the norm for this team. The effort the players show on every play has caught my attention in a good way, and I don't think that will play a role in any future losses (hopefully as few as possible) that happen in the remaining games. I think what we're seeing is a team that has a lot of new parts and is still trying to find its comfort zone on both sides of the ball. You're going to see some communication errors and lack of execution because of it, but I don't believe that should be confused with an inability to compete or lack of effort.

Now, once those errors are corrected, this team is going to be tough to beat, especially if they can get most of their injured players back on the field. Effort fixes a lot of things, but when you combine it with confidence and execution, you see some really exciting stuff on the field.

@warren_gas77608: What's going on with Nick Cross?

He's dealing with an internal injury that the Commanders are designating as an illness on the injury report.