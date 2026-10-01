Question of the week: Why should fans be optimistic about Washington?

Fletcher: I'm extremely optimistic, because if we're realistic here, we gave that game away against the Philadelphia Eagles. We legitimately could be here siting 2-1, and who knows what happens in the course of that second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys if Jayden is still on that football field? Because he had his Superman cape on; he was Michael Jordan out there doing his thing. So I'm extremely optimistic saying we're 1-2 right now, but very easily be 2-1 if not 3-0, depending on how that second half of that Dallas game plays out.
Paulsen: If I look at things that I think were really positive in the first couple of weeks, one is the offensive playmaking. I think that's something that sticks out to me. You got Stefon Diggs; you've got Terry McLaurin; guys making plays on the football. You've got guys fighting their tails off in pass protection. I look at Marcus in this last game, and he made plays. That's what it came down to for me. He just made more plays than Seattle was able to prevent him from making. And then defensively...I look at their ability to stop the run, and that feels to me like something you can build off of.
Moss: I'm with you. I think coming into the season, the first thing I said Week 1 when I was asked what my expectations were, I said I had none. I wanted these guys to show me what they were. Sometimes, it takes four or five games to really see what this team is. And immediately out the gate, these guys showed me they were gonna be pretty tough. From what I saw from the defensive standpoint, don't get me wrong, we had some leakage in the back end, but what I saw up front was very promising. You can play deep into December and January when you're getting after the quarterback the way I saw us get after the quarterback in Week 1, Week 2 and even last week. So, that alone has me optimistic knowing that if we can run the football, which we've shown in three weeks, and get after the quarterback, those two formulas are key for a team to be successful and make a postseason run.