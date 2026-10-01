Question of the week: Why should fans be optimistic about Washington?

Fletcher: I'm extremely optimistic, because if we're realistic here, we gave that game away against the Philadelphia Eagles. We legitimately could be here siting 2-1, and who knows what happens in the course of that second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys if Jayden is still on that football field? Because he had his Superman cape on; he was Michael Jordan out there doing his thing. So I'm extremely optimistic saying we're 1-2 right now, but very easily be 2-1 if not 3-0, depending on how that second half of that Dallas game plays out.

Paulsen: If I look at things that I think were really positive in the first couple of weeks, one is the offensive playmaking. I think that's something that sticks out to me. You got Stefon Diggs; you've got Terry McLaurin; guys making plays on the football. You've got guys fighting their tails off in pass protection. I look at Marcus in this last game, and he made plays. That's what it came down to for me. He just made more plays than Seattle was able to prevent him from making. And then defensively...I look at their ability to stop the run, and that feels to me like something you can build off of.