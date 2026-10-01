Practice notes | Daniels' elbow feels 'good,' working day by day on recovery

Still, the Commanders want to be cautious about Daniels' recovery. It doesn't have anything to do with a pain threshold; Quinn said Daniels already has a high tolerance for dealing with any discomfort. Instead, they are monitoring the functionality in his arm to make sure he can handle all the responsibilities that come with his position.

Asked whether the brace affects his throwing motion, Daniels was quick to say, "Nope."

It will take some time for Daniels to get used to wearing the brace, though. Daniels said wearing it doesn't affect him, but there will be an adjustment period. It's slightly different than the one he wore last year when he returned following his first elbow dislocation because of how it prevents full extension. But in terms of things he can do with his non-throwing hand, such as handing off or pitching the ball, the brace does not prohibit him from those actions.

It will also help protect his arm should he fall in a similar fashion to how he did while sustaining the injury in Week 2.

"That's what the brace is for," Daniels said. "If I had that concern, I would have gotten surgery."

The Commanders will continue Daniels' return to play process throughout the week, slowly increasing his workload and relying on medical advice. While they want to get him back on the field as soon as possible, the Commanders won't make that decision until they are certain he is completely healthy.

"His drive is always strong to return to play," Quinn said. "Any athlete would probably tell you when you're going through something a second time there's a known entity of what the road looks like. We all feel that way. He does know what that process looks like and the mobility and the strength. There's a known entity of when you're ready."

Daniels admitted there was frustration when he sustained the injury at the end of the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. He felt like he was "getting my groove," and it seemed like the Cowboys' defense had few answers for him as he rushed for 69 yards and completed 11 of his 17 pass attempts. He had the offense at the Cowboys' 1-yard line with the chance of tying the score and getting the ball back to start the third quarter.

But other than that, there haven't been many emotions from Daniels about the injury. He just wants to get back on the field and help his teammates win games, and they're just as eager as he is for that to happen.