Commanders vs. Colts preview | A trip across the pond

The Washington Commanders will play the Indianapolis Colts in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 4
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)
WATCH: NFL Network
- Dave Pasch (play-by-play)
- Kurt Warner (analyst)
- Jason Kelce (analyst)
- Molly McGrath (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- It is the first time that Washington has played in London since 2017 when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- It is also the fourth time in franchise history that Washington will play in an international game in back-to-back seasons.
- Washington has an 11-21 all-time record against Indianapolis.
- Washington is looking to win consecutive games against the Colts for the first time since 1994-1996.
- The Commanders are 0-2-1 in international games in franchise history.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
Indianapolis:
- Head coach Shane Steichen (4th in Indianapolis)
- Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (4th)
- Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Brian Mason (4th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Marcus Mariota (294)
- Passing TDs -- QB Marcus Mariota (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (142)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (141)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (3)
- Tackles -- S Jeremy Reaves (20)
- Sacks -- LBs Sonny Styles, Frankie Luvu, Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and DT Javon Kinlaw (1)
- Interceptions -- LB Sonny Styles (1)
Indianapolis:
- Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (611)
- Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (3)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jonathan Taylor (258)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jonathan Taylor (4)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Josh Downs (186)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Tyler Warren (2)
- Tackles -- LB Akeem David-Gaither (29)
- Sacks -- DT DeForest Buckner (3)
- Interceptions -- N/A
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 18th (314 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-13th (25 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 27th (182 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-2nd (3)
- Rushing offense -- 8th (132 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 18th (38.1%)
- Total defense -- 27th (362.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (30.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 31st (280.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-25th (5)
- Rushing defense -- 3rd (82 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 25th (47.06%)
- Time of possession -- 6th (32:05)
- Turnover differential -- T-10th (+2)
Indianapolis:
- Total offense -- 25th (293.3)
- Scoring offense -- 15th (24)
- Passing offense -- 25th (190 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-13th (6)
- Rushing offense -- 15th (103.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 16th (40.54%)
- Total defense -- 32nd (417.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 30th (30.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (276 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-11th (7)
- Rushing defense -- 29th (141.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 10th (36.36%)
- Time of possession -- 13th (30:18)
- Turnover differential -- T-28th (-5)