Practice notes | Why Dan Quinn thought it was the right time to name season-long captains

It's been an offseason of change for the Washington Commanders. Dan Quinn said at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign that he would look at the entire team for areas of improvement, and we've already seen several of those alterations with new schemes on both sides of the ball.

Those modifications have permeated into the Commanders' locker room, and the team is handling how it picks leaders differently from the previous two seasons. Quinn announced that rather than having a rotational list of captains each week, the team would be named season-long captains. The list included Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Reaves and Tress Way along with one open spot for Quinn to still announce a new addition each week.

It's not a method Quinn has used for a while, but he, along with the rest of the team, felt like it was the right time to make the change.

"I'd follow these five guys anywhere," Quinn said. "I thought, 'What a great representation of the captains on who we are and where we are.' Just has a great vibe to it, and [I'm] excited to get rolling with 2026 with them."

There was some logic behind Quinn's original decision to name individual game captains. He first learned it from former head coach Bill Walsh, and he thought it was a good way to recognize players for the work they put in during the week. He felt the roster was full of leaders during the 2024 season, and he wanted to give other players who might not have traditional roles the chance to be in the spotlight.