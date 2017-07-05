Jade K.'s Summer Glam Tips

Hey y'all!

Jade K. here and I am thrilled to be back with the First Ladies of Football for my third season! It has been the absolute best experience of my life and I am so ready to be out there on the field and to see all of you at a game! Now that summer has officially kicked off, I wanted to share with you some of my favorite tips & tricks to keep you feeling and looking glamorous in the sun. I broke them down under the three categories of skin, hair and make-up!

Skincare:As much as I love summer (which is a lot), it's just so hard on my skin. From all of the shaving, sunburns, and sand, I feel like it is a hopeless nightmare sometimes. I have round up some of my summer skincare tricks and favorite products.

· Exfoliate: Use an exfoliator on your face and body twice a week to help cleanse and get rid of any build up in your pores. Then moisturize with coconut oil to leave your skin feeling soft and glowing!

· Protect:I know we all want to be tan, but our health is the most important thing we have. In the summer, it is especially important to use SPF and apply regularly! I recommend using a facial moisturizer that has SPF 15-SPF 30 already built into it; and applying a spray SPF 30 to your skin whenever you are heading out! Remember to reapply throughout the day!

*Hair: *

· Products:Our hair is just as important as our skin when it comes to protecting it from the harmfully UV rays of summer! My favorite product to protect my hair from the sun is "invisible Hair Dress Oil" by Bumble & Bumble! It creates a shield around your locks and leaves it looking glossy! I also like to do a deep conditioner treatment on my hair about once a week to moisturize it from the heat and humility.

· Styling:My favorite summer hairstyle is Beach waves. We have seen the Victoria Secret Fashion show and wanted badly to achieve the models perfectly curled hair! In order to achieve that I use a wand and curl about 2 inch sections of hair. I like to leave about an inch and a half of my hair out of the wand in order to have my ends straight. Creates the perfect beach waves! Let your hair cool for 10 minutes after curling, spray with a flexible hold hairspray then brush out!! If you don't have enough time to wand your hair, a great summer tip is to use Sea Salt Spray: spray on damp hair and let air dry. It allows you to look like you just got out of the ocean.* *

Make Up: My goal in the summer when it comes to make up is too look effortless while still having a beach glow. In order to do that I swap out some of my everyday make up products for a fresh summer look. Here are some of my swaps:

· BB Cream instead of powder foundation.

· Bright Cheek tint instead of a dark powder based blush.

· White waterline eyeliner instead of a dark lower eyeliner.

· Clear/nude lip-gloss and tints instead of colored lipsticks.

The key to summer make up is to wear lighter products in both texture and color. Also, I love to use a highlighter on my cheekbones to create as sun swept glow! My favorite highlighter is made by Becca in moonstone shade and you can get it at Ulta or Sephora!

That's it for my summer glam tips!