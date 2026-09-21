Final thoughts | The latest on Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

-- The status of Jayden Daniels has been the top storyline surrounding the Commanders, and Quinn addressed the issue to start things off. There haven't been many updates on Daniels after he dislocated his elbow, but Quinn did confirm that Daniels did have imaging done and would visit specialists over the next two days. For now, Marcus Mariota will be the starter, and Quinn said "there's nobody easier to rally around than him."

"When you ask anybody on our team who some of our greatest leaders are, whether it's on or off the field, Marcus is somebody that constantly comes up."

When asked if there was ever a discussion about Daniels wearing a brace, Quinn said he would have to "follow up" on that.

"There's been a lot of rehab to go through the pace, so that was nothing that was discussed prior to that. Hindsight's awesome, man. I wish we had it in all things, but we don't have the luxury of that. So, as we get through the next couple days, I think I'll have better insights about what it looks like moving forward."

-- Quinn provided updates on several other injured Commanders players. Nick Cross suffered an internal injury and stayed the night at a hospital in Texas. He was discharged Monday morning and is in good spirits, Quinn said, but there is no update on whether he'll be available for Sunday's game. Brandon Coleman had a finger injury, but Quinn added that he is on track to practice this week. Javon Kinlaw will be limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury, and Sam Cosmi is currently in the concussion protocol.

-- On the question of whether the Commanders have considered signing a veteran backup quarterback until Daniels returns from injury, Quinn said he and general manager Adam Peters have not discussed it at this time.

"I think we're gonna wait until we get all the info over the next two days and really have a sense for the timelines and that kind of stuff. I thought, like most things, man, let's take all the time we can to get it just right."

-- As far as how Daniels is doing mentally, Quinn said that he is doing well.

"We visited early this morning after he had the imaging done, so we got a chance to visit, and just honestly, before coming in here, had a chance to spend some time with him. He's strong, he's good, much like we see from him all the time, so, like I said, over the next few days, I think it'd be an important one to see what the next steps are on the return to play."

-- Quinn said the Commanders' defense didn't make life hard enough for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw four touchdown passes and had just five incompletions. He said that there wasn't one person responsible for the issues, but he didn't love the communication from the secondary trying to contain CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.