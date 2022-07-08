Joe Jacoby, 3-time Super Bowl champion and member of 'The Hogs,' named semifinalist Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Offensive tackle Joe Jacoby, three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler and member of "The Hogs," has been named as one of 25 semifinalists in the Seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, according to a release provided Thursday.

Jacoby, a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Louisville in 1981, was one of the key players on a Washington offensive line that dominated the 1980s and early 1990s. He started in 148 regular season games over the course of his 13-year career, playing in all four of the team's Super Bowl appearances in that span.

Jacoby was an original member of "The Hogs" offensive line, which also featured Jeff Bostic, Mark May, George Starke and Russ Grimm. Together, the group is considered one of the best offensive lines in NFL history, providing running lanes for backs like John Riggins and protecting quarterbacks Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien.

In his five seasons running behind Jacoby and the Hogs, Riggins rushed for 4,530 yards and 62 touchdowns. Jacoby was also the lead blocker during Riggins' infamous run that led to Washington's Super Bowl XVII win over the Miami Dolphins.

Jacoby was named to the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1983-86 and received two first team All-Pro honors. He also scored a touchdown off a fumble recovery in a 1984 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings that resulted in a 31-17 win for Washington.

In the 13 seasons that Jacoby played for Washington, the team won five division titles with 10 winning records. Washington also averaged 130 rushing yards per season while Jacoby was part of the offensive line.

In addition to his Pro Bowls and Super Bowl championships, Jacoby collected a long list of other personal accolades. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 1981; he was named to the 1980s All-decade team; his name was placed in the Washington Ring of Fame; and he is one of the organization's 80 greatest players.

The 25 semifinalists of the Seniors class will be narrowed down to a list of 12 candidates on July 27. The Seniors committee will meet again on Aug. 16 to select up to three candidates for the Class of 2023.

Here's a list of the 25 semifinalists up for consideration in the Seniors category: