Final thoughts | Jayden Daniels will practice in London this week

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team travels to London to play the Indianapolis Colts.

-- Quinn started his presser by providing an injury update on Leo Chenal, who was carted off the field after suffering a neck fracture on Sunday. Quinn said Chenal's surgery went well.

"That's a big deal," Quinn said. "He is a great teammate and has been a really significant addition for us both on and off the field. So, man, that was good news to hear, just a little bit ago that things went well."

-- The Commanders got some positive injury news regarding some of their key players. Jayden Daniels, Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo will all make the trip to London and will participate in practice "in some form and fashion." That doesn't mean any of these players are a lock to play on Sunday, but it speaks to how much progress they have made in their recovery processes. Daniels' health is the biggest storyline here, as there is plenty of anticipation around his health and return to the field. There isn't a widely known timetable for his return, but the Commanders are going to see where he's and will make a decision later in the week.

"Yeah, just like a return to play process that we set forth of where it's at, different than just running and throwing, kind of the whole process for it. But he'll definitely be participating in some fashion as we go. But we'll take it through tomorrow and Wednesday will be a lighter practice for us. So, we'll really ramp up our work as we get there on Thursday."

-- There was more injury news. Sam Cosmi is still in the concussion protocol, although the team would make a final decision on whether he can travel on Tuesday. On Rachaad White, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Seahawks, it sounds like the running back will make the trip to London. However, they're going to see how he reacts in practice throughout the week.

-- Although the Commanders are still below .500, there's a feeling around the team that Sunday's win can provide a boost for the rest of the season. Here's what Quinn had to say about whether the team can push the team in a positive direction:

"It just felt very much like a team win. And all three phases, in the complementary sense, felt that way. I was saying earlier, you don't have to say brotherhood around here a lot, like, you just feel it. And in that game, I just felt it. I don't wanna feel it when there's an unsportsmanlike penalty for celebration on the field, but I did feel offense up, defense up, the support of one another. I think some of that may stem from the competition that we do in practice. They know what we're doing, how we're going. So I like that they do that three times a week and that they go against one another, good on good, have at it."

-- There is no update on Nick Cross at this time. Quinn said the team will have one more medical meeting before the trip, which will carry significant weight on which injured players could be available for Sunday.

-- The Commanders reportedly signed Austin Ekeler to the active roster, adding another dynamic weapon to their offense. Ekeler was a key piece of the Commanders' success in 2024, but an Achilles injury forced him to miss all the 2025 campaign. He will make the trip, Quinn said, and it sounds like he could be part of the game plan.