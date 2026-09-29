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Commanders sign RB Austin Ekeler, place LB Leo Chenal on IR

Sep 29, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders have placed linebacker Leo Chenal on Injured Reserve, opening up a roster spot for them to sign veteran running back Austin Ekeler.

Chenal suffered a neck injury in the second quarter of the Commanders' Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Chenal had movement in all his extremities but was carted off the field and taken to the hospital. Chenal had surgery to repair the fracture in his neck, ending his season.

"Leo had surgery this morning and it went well," head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday. "That's a big deal. He is a great teammate and has been a really significant addition for us both on and off the field. So, man, that was good news to hear."

Ekeler returns to the Commanders following his recovery from a Achilles tendon injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2025 season. Ekeler was a key piece of the Commanders' success in 2024, accounting for 733 total yards and four touchdowns. Quinn said on Monday that Ekeler would make the trip to London for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

"We'll get him into the mix and see what the next three days looks like," Quinn said. "It's cool to have Austin here. He's a great teammate and really one respected teammate here. It was definitely good to have him back into today.

The Commanders have also placed outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. on the practice squad; injured list.

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