Time to step up': Kain Medrano's defensive debut led to game-changing INT

Medrano's interception ultimately swung the momentum in the Commanders' favor, earning them their first win of the season, 33-31. The victory also snapped Seattle's franchise record of 12-straight wins, and Medrano is the first Washington player to return an interception for a touchdown in a game against Seattle in franchise history.

"Getting after the ball makes a huge impact on the game," rookie linebacker Sonny Styles said. "There's probably some crazy percentage on the team who wins the turnover battle wins the game. Obviously, we know there's still stuff on the table that we got to fix. It's not a perfect game just because we got after the ball, but we just have to win the game, so that's what matters most."

Washington's defense generated three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) in a single game for the first time since Week 6 of the 2023 season (24-16 win against the Atlanta Falcons). The takeaways are the first of the season for the Commanders, who hadn't recorded any in their previous two games.

"I don't think we did anything different throughout the week," Medrano said. "We preach 'get the ball, punch up the ball.' Ball is life. That's kind of the motto we live by. So, all week it was a point of emphasis just being more intentional with where we're punching and how we're punching. But I think, once one turns into two, turns into three, and that momentum just kind of rolls."

Medrano finished the game with a stellar stat line of five total tackles and one pass defensed, but the interception is what earned him a game ball.

"Your 1/11th," Medrano said. "The plays are gonna come to you, but if we all do our 1/11th, then that's 11 out of 11, and we're all doing our jobs. And obviously, we see what happens when we do our 1/11th."

Medrano and the Commanders hope to continue their momentum into Week 4, taking on the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The gritty win improved Washington's record to 1-2, but more importantly, it sent a message of resiliency and perseverance down to the last drive.