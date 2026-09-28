5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Seahawks

The Washington Commanders got their first win of the season with a 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Here are five takeaways from the dramatic Week 3 matchup.

1. Three turnovers.

The Commanders' win over the Seahawks is the latest example of how turnovers can drastically impact a game. The Seahawks outgained Washington's offense by nearly 200 yards, averaged nearly three more yards per play and more than doubled the Commanders' total first downs. Sam Darnold had the best day of his career as a passer, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 128 yards.

All of that normally equals a winning performance, but they also turned over the ball three times to the Commanders' zero. The Commanders were confident their turnover drought would end as long as they stayed consistent, and they were rewarded with a turnover on the Seahawks' second drive of the game. They are the first team this season to generate three takeaways in a game and the first since the LA Rams in Week 16 of the 2025 season to accomplish the feat against the Seahawks.

It's been a while since the Commanders' defense has managed to record three turnovers in a game. The last time came in Week 6 of the 2023 season, which contributed to a 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It's been even longer since turnovers led to that many points for the Burgundy & Gold. Their 20 points off takeaways is the most for the team since Week 17 of the 2005 season, when they grabbed two interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 31-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After having none in the first two games, the Commanders are tied with nine other teams in total takeaways and tied for ninth in turnover margin. They are hoping that is a sign of things to come.