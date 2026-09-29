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Commanders sign OLB Charles Snowden to practice squad

Sep 29, 2026 at 05:59 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders have signed outside linebacker Charles Snowden to their practice squad.

Snowden, a former undrafted free agent out of Virginia, has appeared in 33 games with 18 starts. Snowden spent the previous two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he recorded 67 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks.

Snowden started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears and played in two games before he was cut. He had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 but was cut before the season.

Snowden signed with the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason but was cut with an injury designation during training camp.

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