On American Football Day, Commanders players remember youth football highlights and recognize coaches who shaped them

"My high school coach Phillip Ironside at Hillgrove in Powder Springs, Georgia always held me to a standard. He knew how great I could become and pretty much just never let me slack off. He was a very strict coach in certain things, but it was always out of love. I really appreciate him to this day."

"My peewee team was called the Pueblo Gators. We had uniforms that were like the Florida Gators. I played wide receiver and a little bit of linebacker and safety. My dad was the defensive coordinator, and my best friend's dad was the offensive coordinator. One thing my dad and our coaches did for us is they always put fundraisers on for us to travel. Coming out of Pueblo, Colorado, there wasn't much competition around, so we'd drive to like Las Vegas to play. A lot of my favorite memories from peewee football are just my parents renting a couple of Tahoes and driving from Colorado to Las Vegas and being there for a week and playing in two tournaments. That was a lot of fun, just being able to get all the guys in a van and spending time together. Young kids, running around with your friends, what's better than that?"