'All you want to do is be there for them': Commanders players open up about personal connections to cancer in lead up to Crucial Catch game

"She is probably the one who he helped to get to where I am today," Burks said of his Freda's influence. "Her instilling the manners, the respect for women and my elders, just those little things that have carried me a long way, and I couldn't be more blessed."

Freda Burks also set an example unintentionally. She suffered a lot of loss in her life, and the breast cancer diagnosis presented another difficult test. Through these most trying times, Burks put a focus on her loved ones and continued to show strength and gratitude.

"She always had a smile on her face and was just grateful each and every day to wake up and have breath," Burks said. "She definitely instilled in my family just the mentality to always keep fighting no matter what."

For Javontae Jean-Baptiste, witnessing a family member who is "like another father figure" face cancer has undoubtedly been emotional.