'All you want to do is be there for them': Commanders players open up about personal connections to cancer in lead up to Crucial Catch game

The Commanders' Week 5 game against the Giants will put a spotlight on the fight against cancer, recognizing those affected by the disease and emphasizing the importance of early detection. It's estimated that approximately 18.6 million people in the United States are living with or have a history of cancer. It's a staggering number that touches on the reality that most people have had the disease touch their lives in some way.
Defensive end Charles Omenihu, linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste and wide receiver Treylon Burks are part of that majority. Omenihu's mother, who he describes as "his everything", was diagnosed with breast cancer while he was in middle school.
"It was tough, but she continued to just strive on and still being a great mom even through all that," Omenihu said. "Obviously I had respect for my mom, but it just showed me the type of fighter she is, and I've appreciated her even more since then."
Treylon Burks had a similar experience of watching the mother presence in his life fight breast cancer. Burks was primarily raised by his great-grandparents. During a Sports Illustrated interview ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the wideout called his great-grandma Freda Burks "the most important thing in my life." She was a major reason he decided to go to college in-state.
"She is probably the one who he helped to get to where I am today," Burks said of his Freda's influence. "Her instilling the manners, the respect for women and my elders, just those little things that have carried me a long way, and I couldn't be more blessed."
Freda Burks also set an example unintentionally. She suffered a lot of loss in her life, and the breast cancer diagnosis presented another difficult test. Through these most trying times, Burks put a focus on her loved ones and continued to show strength and gratitude.
"She always had a smile on her face and was just grateful each and every day to wake up and have breath," Burks said. "She definitely instilled in my family just the mentality to always keep fighting no matter what."
For Javontae Jean-Baptiste, witnessing a family member who is "like another father figure" face cancer has undoubtedly been emotional.
"It's had a harsh effect on the family because it's someone you care about and love so much, to see them in pain, to see them without strength or to have doubt or fear or worry…all you want to do is be there for them," Jean-Baptiste said.
The cancer battle his grandpa went through and his uncle is currently going through has taught him to not take anything for granted. Your health can be with you one day and gone the next.
"You've just got to realize like you're not promised the next day so just remember to live that day that you're in to the fullest," Jean-Baptiste said.
These connections to cancer have led to an increased vigilance around personal health. Staying on top of things like check-ups can make a huge difference.
"I don't really play about my health," Omenihu said. "Any little thing I'm going to the doctor. I know some people are big on like, 'Oh just let it run it's course'. I'm like, 'Nah. I'm going to the doctor.' That's why I got insurance."
Finding cancer early can save lives. The 5-year survival rate for many cancers is over 90% when detected early. Through its Crucial Catch campaign, the NFL is working to make it so more people have the resources and access to catch cancer early. To find cancer prevention and screening resources near you, visit https://crucialcatch.cancer.org.