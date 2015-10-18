News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

PHOTOS: Redskins Fans Rally In New York

Oct 18, 2015 at 01:32 AM

Redskins Fans Rally In New York (2015, Week 6)

The Washington Redskins hosted a "Redskins Rally" party at Redemption NYC Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015.

No Title
1 / 29
No Title
2 / 29
No Title
3 / 29
No Title
4 / 29
No Title
5 / 29
No Title
6 / 29
No Title
7 / 29
No Title
8 / 29
No Title
9 / 29
No Title
10 / 29
No Title
11 / 29
No Title
12 / 29
No Title
13 / 29
No Title
14 / 29
No Title
15 / 29
No Title
16 / 29
No Title
17 / 29
No Title
18 / 29
No Title
19 / 29
No Title
20 / 29
No Title
21 / 29
No Title
22 / 29
No Title
23 / 29
No Title
24 / 29
No Title
25 / 29
No Title
26 / 29
No Title
27 / 29
No Title
28 / 29
No Title
29 / 29
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Washington Redskins fans showed up in huge numbers on Saturday, when the team hosted a "Redskins Rally" party at Redemption NYC.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 17 loss to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders ended 2023 with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five takeaways from the 27-10 defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Howell throws two INTs in 27-10 loss to 49ers

The Commanders dropped their seventh consecutive loss -- their longest streak since 2013. 
news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers Inactives | Week 17

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Commanders-Jets Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 30-28 loss to the New York Jets, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Commanders struggle in first half, drop sixth straight with 30-28 loss to Jets

All in all, it was an ugly day for the Commanders in a 30-28 defeat, despite Jacoby Brissett relieving Howell in the second half and scoring on three of his five drives.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Jets Inactives | Week 16

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Commanders vs. Jets, Week 16 | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 15 loss to the Rams

The Washington Commanders dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Commanders-Rams Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-20 loss to the  Los Angeles Rams, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Explosive plays continue to plague Commanders in 28-20 loss to Rams

A late offensive surge wasn't enough as Washington drops its fifth straight and falls to 4-10. 
news

Washington Commanders vs. Rams Inactives | Week 15

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Advertising