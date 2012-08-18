Redskins-Bears 4 Players To Watch

](http://www.papajohns.com)

ROBERT GRIFFIN III

Griffin III warrants inclusion on this list every game, especially as he continues to establish himself in the Redskins' offense.

Last week, Griffin III had a flawless performance against a top-10 quality defense, completing four-of-six passes for 70 yards, and leading his team to the only touchdown of the game. He showed poise, reading through three and four progressions and taking what the defense gave him.

Griffin III is expected to take between 30-35 snaps on Saturday night, or approximately the first half of football. Look for his coaches to continue to put him in situations where he can succeed, without revealing much of the playbook. The Redskins went conservative against the Bills, running on three-of-four plays to open the game, before letting him loose on the third drive. Look for his coaches to continue to build his confidence with high-percentage pass plays.

ALFRED MORRIS

Morris earned high praise against the Bills, carrying the football 15 times for 54 yards, both game-highs. Head coach Mike Shanahan declined to name a starter for Saturday's game, but put Morris in the mix, along with Evan Royster and Tristan Davis.

As the regular season draws near, the Redskins' running back situation is more uncertain than ever. Starter Tim Hightower was still limited in practice this week, and Roy Helu Jr. has been shelved with Achilles tendinitis.

That opens opportunity for backs like Morris to show what they can do against quality a quality defense like the Bears'. All-Pro linebacker Brian Urlacher is expected to miss the game, and it will be interesting to see how Morris and Co. attack the heart of the Bears' defense.

KEENAN ROBINSON

Robinson had a solid game against the Bills, earning three solo tackles late in the game. The Texas linebacker displayed his trademark speed and athleticism, and could see extended action tonight backing up two veterans.

Robinson is in a very similar position to Perry Riley in 2010, where he is raw, but talented. The Redskins like the skillset he brings to the inside linebacker position, and would love to see him develop akin to Riley.

For now, Robinson needs to develop at the 3-4 inside linebacker position and carve out a niche on special teams. That task continues tonight against the Bears.

CHRIS BAKER

Chris Baker's stock is rising quickly, entering training camp as one of the forgotten men on the roster, and entering tonight's game as the primary backup at nose tackle.

Baker did a lot to help himself, losing 30 pounds this offseason and learning better technique from Barry Cofield. The results were apparerent last week vs. the Bills, when he was part of a defensive effort that stonewalled Buffalo for six plays inside the 5-yard line, ultimately holding for zero points.

With the loss of Chris Neild for the season, look for Baker to make his home at nose tackle and continue to develop his game. Baker could be one of the big preseason winners for the Redskins, as long as he continues to work hard and put it on tape.

