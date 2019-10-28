Redskins Celebrate NFL Huddle For 100 With Day of Service

The Washington Redskins and the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation celebrated NFL Huddle for 100 with their Day of Service last Saturday. The Redskins spread throughout the Washington D.C. metropolitan area to complete three projects simultaneously as a part of the league-wide initiative, which encourages fans to get out in the community and volunteer for at least 100 minutes in celebration of the NFL's 100th season.
The day of service was part of Redskins Fantennial Weekend, which brought together current and former players with fans for three days of football, community service, entertainment and giveaways. It also coincided with Redskins Alumni Homecoming Weekend, which concluded with Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField.
WRCF Teams Up With USO And Lowe's To Transform Sports Lounge
Former Redskins offensive lineman Jeff Bostic will do anything for the military. His father was in the Air Force, and he appreciates everything the United States Armed Forces does for our country.
So you better believe Bostic was in attendance for Saturday's Redskins Day of Service project at Fort Belvoir, VA. Bostic, along with a host of Redskins alumni and other members of the organization, teamed up with USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and Lowe's to transform the Sports Lounge at the USO Warrior and Family Center -- a space that around 2,500 people will regularly use.
"Thanks to the Redskins Charitable Foundation for extending themselves and doing something for our military," Bostic said. "You tug on my heart strings when we talk military. I'll do anything for military."
Bostic and fellow "Hogs" offensive lineman Joe Jacoby helped paint the burgundy and gold walls and assisted with other renovation projects, such as building furniture and decorating the space. Joining them were more than 30 volunteers from Lowe's, which is the Official Home Improvement Retail Sponsor of the NFL. Lowe's also donated patio furniture, small appliances, cabinets and gardening supplies to spruce up the lounge.
"It means a lot. The first word that comes to mind is family," said Lowe's store manager John Churchill, who considers himself a die-hard Redskins fan. "To be able to see [players] I saw highlights of because unfortunately, I did not get to see them play when they were playing. But to work alongside of them is pretty cool, especially when we all have the same goal in mind. That's really just helping the community and showing we can all come together no matter where we're from and get a project done."
Monique Lewis, the Sports and Corporate Development Specialist with USO, said she was very thankful for all of those who came out Saturday to assist with the project. She admitted the space needed "a refresh," and the Redskins and Lowe's were up to the challenge.
-- Kyle Stackpole
Redskins Help Renovate Weight Room At Local High School
Oxon Hill High School's weight room was showing signs that it needed an upgrade, and the Redskins Charitable Foundation, the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation and the Heart of America Foundation were more than happy to help.
The three organizations teamed up to supply the Clippers with new workout equipment and a fresh new look that will be available for all students at the high school. The halls were filled for about six hours with dozens of people, including members of the Oxon Hill varsity football team and Redskins alumni, to give the school a weight room they can take pride in for years to come.
"I think the NFL brand and the shield can be out front with these kinds of things," said former Redskins offensive lineman Ray Brown. "What we're doing here today transcends any boundaries. This is just about giving and doing something good in the local community."
The Clippers were supplied with brand new equipment, including squat racks, treadmills, kettlebells, elliptical machines and free weights, graciously funded by the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation. The weight room also got new signs with school logos and phrases, a new geometric paint design as well as a mural of the school's logo with the help of Heart of America Foundation.
"We're thrilled to be here at Oxon Hill," said Colleen Noland, Vice President of Programs at the Heart of America Foundation. "I think when we do projects like this, when community partners come together, it's a very strong message to the community that we care about you. We want to see the students and families succeed."
Noland said interior aspects of workout and play spaces can have a profound effect on younger athletes. Things like beautification and equipment updates can inspire hope and make them want to be more active.
One of the bigger goals in renovating Oxon Hill's weight room was making it more accessible, which is why the double-sided weight racks were installed. The school's athletic directors want to make sure their students have every opportunity to be physically fit in a place that looks new and inviting.
"It's about the ability to freshen it up, give them some nice graphics and inspire them with their sayings and logos and then have great new equipment," Noland said. "It shows that we're behind them and want them to do well."
-- Zach Selby
Redskins Alumni Join The Community In Building A Playground
On Saturday, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Redskins alumni joined forces with KaBOOM! and the Bender Foundation to build a brand new playground for the children at the National Children's Center.
The National Children's Center is an organization that provides preschool and other care services to children with developmental and physical disabilities. KaBOOM! is a nonprofit organization that connects funding partners like the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and the Bender Foundation to organizations like NCC who are in need of new play spaces. When NCC got the call that they had been selected for a late October build, they were over the moon excited. It was a quick timeline but the staff at NCC were all in and committed to doing whatever necessary to make this build happen.
Terry Allen was among several Redskins alums who attended Saturday's event, which centered on building a new playground at the National Children's Center that serves over 180 kids in southeast Washington, D.C.
"The community has given so much to us," said Allen. "As a youth, I didn't have this growing up, so it's important to me to be able to come back and do the things for the kids -- to give them things that I didn't have."
Projects were completed throughout the day. Volunteers assembled playground equipment like slides and monkey bars along with side projects to help beautify the existing garden, such as shade structures and picnic tables. This particular project is unique because NCC is receiving not one but two playgrounds. The first will be for children six to 23 months old, and the second will be for children 2 to 5 years old.
When asked why he took the time this weekend to come out and volunteer, Roy Jefferson said, "If we can impart this kind of activity to youth and other people in the community, hopefully we'll have a much better community." said Jefferson, a wide receiver for the Redskins from 1971-1976. "Even in high school, our sports athletes were always active in the community. It became a habit, and it makes you feel good."
-- Sayer Paige