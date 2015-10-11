Redskins' Defense Fulfills Promise By Forcing Turnovers

"Eventually they'll come," he said, knowing how close the defense had gotten on a variety of occasions that could have turned around the momentum in each particular contest.

As though it were proclamation, the Redskins turned a Falcons offense -- supported by quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones -- bristling with confidence and precision into dysfunction for the majority of their overtime 25-19 loss Sunday at the Georgia Dome.

The Redskins forced three turnovers – with two interceptions – and made Ryan look his most uncomfortable of the season.

The change of fortune occurred on the Falcons' first offensive drive. After they began to find success with tight end Jacob Tamme, Ryan fired a pass down the left seam intended for Julio Jones, but it drifted to the receiver's back shoulder and out of reach.

Safety Trenton Robinson, who finished the game with five tackles and a pass deflection, paralleled the route, and after a quick bobble, secured the take away, returning it briefly to the Redskins 25-yard line, setting the tone for a first half that limited the Falcons to just three points.

"You just had to know where the guy was at and we had a great defensive game plan," Robinson said of limiting Jones. "Our coaches prepared us all week. We knew what they were going to try and do, we knew what they were going to be doing. They made some catches, but nothing explosive."

In the second quarter, with similar momentum, Ryan began to scramble for a first down into the red zone. As defensive end Jason Hatcher wrapped him up, defensive lineman Chris Baker ripped the ball from his arms and the ball skidded into the diving grab of linebacker Will Compton.

"We were just out there attacking today," said safety Kyshoen Jarrett. "You know, everybody was doubting our secondary and stuff like that, so you know, we were definitely hungry today, so I mean we will continue to be hungry each week from now, just as we were since the first game."