Redskins Defense Unwilling To Play Down

Haslett didn't get into detail about his gameplan for the Rams, but said the inspired play last week opens up the possibility for more plays.

"[Last week,] we wanted somehow to disrupt the timing of the passing game," he said. "Whether it be to the rush, being aggressive with the coverage, putting pressure on the quarterback, hitting him, knocking balls down.

"I thought those guys did exactly what we needed to do to win the game."

Heading into Sunday's game, Haslett understands that the last two matchups against Bradford and the Rams won't prepare the Redskins for this time around.

"I think they're a much improved team from even last year. They've got better players," Haslett said. "They've got good running backs and a good coach for the receivers. I've always thought the quarterback was a good player."

The Redskins embrace the challenge of opening up two weeks on the road, and Fletcher expects his teammates to rise to the occasion.

"Whether it was at home or on the road, it doesn't really matter--you just want to win every game," he said. "We're going to be in another hostile environment. It's their home opener so their crowd I'm sure will be loud an excited.

"We just have to go in, have a great week of preparation, and hopefully it'll carry over for us on Sunday."

