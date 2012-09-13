News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Defense Unwilling To Play Down

Sep 13, 2012 at 10:46 AM
Fletcher_Practice_Bubble.JPG


The Redskins defense set the bar high against New Orleans, holding last year's top offense to just 25 points on 358 yards, and 4-for-15 on third down conversions.

Throw in three opportunistic takeaways and a pair of sacks, while holding Brees under 50 percent completion, and the Redskins defense is justifiably pleased.

"We went out there and executed our game plan, maybe about as well as we could have hoped," defensive coordinator Jim Haslett said after the game.  "I thought the coaches and players on this team spent a lot of time on it, and really did a nice job with it.

Despite the success, defensive captain London Fletcher knows the unit can improve heading into next week, when they face a new-look Rams team under head coach Jeff Fisher.

"Obviously, we'd like eliminate the big plays," Fletcher said.  "We gave up a touchdown on the 4th-and-10.  They were able to get that 33-yard touchdown against us.

"Those are things we look at going into each game – not giving up big plays, making teams earn everything they get.  It's something we continue to stress."

The Rams were ranked 31st in the NFL last season in total offense, but the Redskins are in no mood to relax.  Even with injuries on the Rams' offensive line, Fletcher expects his teammates to prepare with intensity.

"They've got a new head coach with Jeff Fisher this year, and he'll have those guys well-prepared," Fletcher said.  "I think he can change them quickly, with the new scheme that their running, offensively and defensively.

"You can tell a difference in their ball club this year.  Seems like they play a lot harder, harder football."

Haslett didn't get into detail about his gameplan for the Rams, but said the inspired play last week opens up the possibility for more plays.

"[Last week,] we wanted somehow to disrupt the timing of the passing game," he said.  "Whether it be to the rush, being aggressive with the coverage, putting pressure on the quarterback, hitting him, knocking balls down.

"I thought those guys did exactly what we needed to do to win the game."

Heading into Sunday's game, Haslett understands that the last two matchups against Bradford and the Rams won't prepare the Redskins for this time around.

"I think they're a much improved team from even last year. They've got better players," Haslett said.  "They've got good running backs and a good coach for the receivers. I've always thought the quarterback was a good player."

The Redskins embrace the challenge of opening up two weeks on the road, and Fletcher expects his teammates to rise to the occasion.

"Whether it was at home or on the road, it doesn't really matter--you just want to win every game," he said.  "We're going to be in another hostile environment.  It's their home opener so their crowd I'm sure will be loud an excited.

"We just have to go in, have a great week of preparation, and hopefully it'll carry over for us on Sunday."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertising