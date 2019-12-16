By The Numbers: Late Touchdown Pushes Eagles Past Redskins

69%

The Eagles converted 11 of 16 third-down opportunities, consistently extending drives and forcing the Redskins defense to stay on the field. Philadelphia entered Sunday's game fifth in the NFL in third-down conversions at 45%, while the Redskins defense was 29th in the NFL, allowing opponents to convert on 46% of their third-down opportunities.

A large part of the Eagles' success on third down came because of quarterback Carson Wentz's mobility and ability to still execute when the play breaks down. Wentz's fourth-quarter touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz came on third down and was another important conversion for the Eagles. Struggling defensively on third down has been a consistent issue for the Redskins' defense this season, though it had shown improvement in recent weeks.

The Eagles have one of the most talented defensive fronts in the NFL, headlined by defensive end Brandon Graham and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Despite facing this talented front seven, the Redskins' offensive line did an excellent job protecting Haskins and didn't give up a single sack. Haskins had time to move through his progressions and rarely had to escape the pocket.