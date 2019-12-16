By The Numbers: Late Touchdown Pushes Eagles Past Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins suffered a 37-27 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles 37-27 at FedExField on Sunday. Here's a statistical look at the Week 15 matchup:
130
Rookie third-round pick Terry McLaurin has been a consistent producer so far this season and put forth another outstanding performance Sunday. McLaurin led the Redskins' young receiving corps with 130 yards, his highest total of the season. His previous high -- five catches for 125 yards -- also came against the Eagles in the season opener.
McLaurin showed his elusiveness and blazing speed on the second drive of the game by turning a short completion into a 75-yard touchdown. McLaurin caught rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s pass in stride and immediately broke a tackle. He then outran Eagles safety Nate Gerry and everyone else into the end zone.
The 75-yard touchdown is the longest of McLaurin's young career and his second-career touchdown of at least 69 yards. McLaurin's rapport with his college quarterback has continued to develop each week, and his ability to make big plays has made him a bright spot on the Redskins offense.
261
In his sixth-career start, Haskins had his best all-around game with a career-high 261 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Haskins' 261 yards surpassed his previous high of 214 against the New York Jets in Week 10. He got off to a hot start by completing his first five passes for 106 yards. The 75-yard touchdown to McLaurin headlined Haskins' early success, and he continued to build on that success as the game progressed.
Haskins did a good job moving through his progressions throughout the game and checking down to the running backs if his first read wasn't open. Both Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson each caught two passes out of the backfield. The season-high in yardage is an encouraging sign moving forward and further evidence of Haskins' continued improvement in each start this season.
69%
The Eagles converted 11 of 16 third-down opportunities, consistently extending drives and forcing the Redskins defense to stay on the field. Philadelphia entered Sunday's game fifth in the NFL in third-down conversions at 45%, while the Redskins defense was 29th in the NFL, allowing opponents to convert on 46% of their third-down opportunities.
A large part of the Eagles' success on third down came because of quarterback Carson Wentz's mobility and ability to still execute when the play breaks down. Wentz's fourth-quarter touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz came on third down and was another important conversion for the Eagles. Struggling defensively on third down has been a consistent issue for the Redskins' defense this season, though it had shown improvement in recent weeks.
0
The Eagles have one of the most talented defensive fronts in the NFL, headlined by defensive end Brandon Graham and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Despite facing this talented front seven, the Redskins' offensive line did an excellent job protecting Haskins and didn't give up a single sack. Haskins had time to move through his progressions and rarely had to escape the pocket.
Rookie guard Wes Martin started after fifth-year Brandon Scherff was ruled out with an elbow injury. Martin did an admirable job filling in for Scherff and highlighted a successful day for the burgundy and gold offensive line. The offensive line's blocking played a large part in Haskins' career day.
157
The Redskins entered Sunday 27th in rushing defense (134.8 yards allowed per game), and those struggles continued Sunday at FedExField.
Rookie Miles Sanders rushed for a career-high 122 yards, displaying elusiveness and patience as he carved up the Redskins defense throughout the game. Overall, the Eagles racked up 157 yards on the ground.
On a crucial 3rd-and-10 in the fourth quarter, Sanders found a hole on the outside and burst through the Redskins defense for a 56-yard gain. That play solidified Sanders' first-career 100-yard game and marked the second-straight game the Redskins allowed an 100-yard rusher.