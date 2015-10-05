News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Eagles: Just The Touchdowns

Oct 05, 2015 at 07:07 AM
1005_redskins-touchdowns-eagles_615x255.jpg

The Washington Redskins on Sunday scored two touchdowns in their 23-20 Week 4 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Check out highlights of the Redskins' scores.

No. 1: Just how they drew it up

In the first quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, the Redskins' offense found its way into the red zone on two separate occasions, but both of which ended with Dustin Hopkins field goals.

The first such drive was particularly frustrating, as Washington drove to the Philadelphia two-yard line and couldn't punch it in on 3rd and Goal from the 2.

So on their next drive deep into Eagles territory, Redskins quarterback kirk Cousins, aware of the importance of widening the team's 6-0 lead at the time just before halftime, would stop at nothing to get the ball into the end zone.

With about six minutes left in the second quarter, the Redskins used a pass interference penalty on the Eagles to get themselves to the 1-yard line. After Matt Jones was stuffed at the goal line, the Redskins faced a 2nd and Goal from the 1.

Cousins, under center in an I-formation with fullback Darrel Young and Jones behind him, took the snap on a play that looked like it would be another attempt for Jones, but things quickly went off schedule on a bad exchange between Cousins and center Kory Lichtensteiger.

Cousins stayed calm, however, and was able to pick up the ball, put his head down and charge towards the end zone. With a little help from Jones, he landed across the plane and it didn't take long for the officials to signal a touchdown.

Individually, the play marked the second time Cousins had recorded points as a rusher in his career, as he previously rushed for a two-point conversion vs. Baltimore in 2012.

No. 2: The game winner

What a drive.

The Redskins, down 20-16 with 6:05 left in the game, knew their only option was driving 90 yards down the field and getting a touchdown if they wanted to win Sunday's matchup against their division rivals.

And, led by Cousins, the Washington offense did just that, thanks to some terrific runs by Alfred Morris (in particular, runs of 16 and 13 yards, respectively), a clutch third-down catch by Pierre Garçon that got the Redskins to the Philadelphia 14-yard line, and a 12-yard catch two plays later that set up the Redskins with a 1st and Goal from the 4.

Their first attempt to get into the end zone – a pass from Cousins to rookie Jamison Crowder – fell incomplete. So on 2nd and Goal, Cousins turned to Garçon once again.

Cousins, lined up in the shotgun with an empty backfield, had running back Chris Thompson split out wide to his left next to Garçon who was lined up just off the line of scrimmage. Split out right were tight end Derek Carrier, Crowder and Ryan Grant.

Cousins took the snap with two seconds left on the play clock and had a quick two-step drop before whipping the ball Garçon's way, who was at the goal line. The Mount Union product made a very impressive effort to dive and hang on to the tough pass in between defensive backs Eric Rowe and Walter Thurmond.

The next thing he knew, he was being mobbed by his teammates.

