Redskins-Eagles: Just The Touchdowns

The Washington Redskins on Sunday scored two touchdowns in their 23-20 Week 4 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Check out highlights of the Redskins' scores.

No. 1: Just how they drew it up

In the first quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, the Redskins' offense found its way into the red zone on two separate occasions, but both of which ended with Dustin Hopkins field goals.

The first such drive was particularly frustrating, as Washington drove to the Philadelphia two-yard line and couldn't punch it in on 3rd and Goal from the 2.

So on their next drive deep into Eagles territory, Redskins quarterback kirk Cousins, aware of the importance of widening the team's 6-0 lead at the time just before halftime, would stop at nothing to get the ball into the end zone.

With about six minutes left in the second quarter, the Redskins used a pass interference penalty on the Eagles to get themselves to the 1-yard line. After Matt Jones was stuffed at the goal line, the Redskins faced a 2nd and Goal from the 1.

Cousins, under center in an I-formation with fullback Darrel Young and Jones behind him, took the snap on a play that looked like it would be another attempt for Jones, but things quickly went off schedule on a bad exchange between Cousins and center Kory Lichtensteiger.

Cousins stayed calm, however, and was able to pick up the ball, put his head down and charge towards the end zone. With a little help from Jones, he landed across the plane and it didn't take long for the officials to signal a touchdown.