Redskins-Jets: Ingredients For Victory

Defensively, meanwhile, the team has surrendered a combined 29 points in the third quarter this season.

It's a stark contrast to the team's performance in the first two quarters of the game, as they have entered halftime with a lead in four of their five games to date.

So what's the problem? Are the Redskins coming out of halftime flat? Are the other teams making better adjustments?

"We've got to figure out a way to create some momentum coming out of the half, whether that be creating some explosive plays or just being more efficient on first and second down so that we can move the chains and come away with points," Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay said. "And, obviously, we'd like to come away with touchdowns. Then, some of those other situations, there's always a little bit of an individual thing and circumstance that comes up, but that's certainly a point of emphasis for us is coming out of that half with a little bit better momentum."

Sunday's game is also the Redskins' second trip to MetLife Stadium in less than four weeks, as the team played the New York Giants there Sept. 24. If Washington's third quarter woes continue against the Jets, they can't afford to have a similar result as that Giants game, which saw the Redskins trailing, 15-6, at halftime – the only time they have not been leading after two quarters this season. (By Andrew Walker)