Five Things To Know About Cornerback Ronald Darby

4. Darby's favorite all-time player is Redskins Hall of Famer Darrell Green.

Darby liked all the Washington, D.C. teams growing up, so it's no surprise that he was an avid fan of the Redskins. His favorite all-time player was a talented corner with lightning speed, kind of like himself: Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green.

"When I first started playing football, we had to bring our own jerseys to practice, and that was the first jersey I wore out there when I first started playing football," Darby told Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael. "It was a Darrell Green jersey, the white one."

Darby wore No. 28 in Buffalo because of Green, and he would have donned the same number with the Eagles if it was not already taken. He settled for No. 21, which was the same number as another one of his favorite Redskins: Sean Taylor.

It remains to be seen what number Darby will wear in Washington, but he's ecstatic about finally being able to represent the burgundy and gold.