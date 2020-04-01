Kyle Allen Was Shocked About Being Traded. Now He Believes The Move 'Makes Complete Sense'

Allen admits learning Turner's version of the "Air Coryell" offense takes time. During Allen's first season in Carolina, when he barely received practice reps, he stood in front of a mirror and went over the plays again and again each night. With hundreds of concepts, formations and plays, repetition was imperative.

All in all, Allen said it took a "solid month, month and a half" before he felt comfortable going through plays in practice.

"It's tough to grasp it at first, but once you grasp it, it's really fluid," Allen said. "You can add a lot of things into it. You can maneuver it in different ways to help the team out. I think it's a really good system, and I think Scott has a really good idea of what he wants to do with it."

With offseason training suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen's familiarity with the offense will be more important than ever as the Redskins prepare for the 2020 campaign.

In the absence of voluntary workouts, Allen can be a liaison between offensive coaches and players by relaying information and explaining concepts that might be hard to understand. This will be especially vital for Haskins, who will be learning his third offensive system in as many years dating back to his time at Ohio State. But it will also be crucial for the Redskins' second-year wide receivers in addition to young running backs Derrius Guice and Bryce Love.

Without having played a game, Allen is beginning to understand how he'll fit into the Redskins' plans moving forward. That's given him clarity for what was initially an "interesting" and "random" trade.