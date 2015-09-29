News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Update Depth Chart For Week 4

Sep 29, 2015 at 04:40 AM
0616_gruden_615x255.JPG

The Washington Redskins on Tuesday released their fourth unofficial depth chart for the 2015 regular season. Here's some notes and analysis from Redskins.com's Andrew Walker.*

OFFENSE:

-- There's no official changes in how the depth chart looks this week on the offensive side of the ball, but injuries along the offense line could see some lineup changes when the Redskins announce their inactives 90 minutes prior to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the left guard position, starter Shawn Lauvao could miss Sunday's game with a lateral sprain on his left ankle suffered last Thursday against the New York Giants. Josh LeRibeus – who was also eventually injured against the Giants – took his spot in the game, but either Spencer Long or Arie Kouandjio could be candidates to get the start against Philadelphia.

-- DeSean Jackson, again, tops one wide receiver spot for the Redskins, despite an injured hamstring suffered Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Jackson, who has been cleared to do some jogging, could possibly make a return to practice this week, head coach Jay Gruden said. Stay tuned. Second-year receiver Ryan Grant has been starting in Jackson's place since he suffered the injury.

DEFENSE:

-- Just like on offense, there are no official changes for this week's unofficial depth chart on the defensive side of the ball for the Redskins, but with DeAngelo Hall out for at least a few weeks with a toe injury, expect changes on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Redskins will likely start second-year cornerback Bashaud Breeland in Hall's spot, and are hoping to see the return of veteran Justin Rogers, who has missed the last two games with plantar fasciitis, on Sunday, as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

-- Continuing the theme this week, no changes on special teams for the depth chart. Rashad Ross definitely cemented his case to be the team's kick returner when he took back a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown last Thursday against the Giants.

* *

.

. .

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertising