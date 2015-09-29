Redskins Update Depth Chart For Week 4

The Washington Redskins on Tuesday released their fourth unofficial depth chart for the 2015 regular season. Here's some notes and analysis from Redskins.com's Andrew Walker.*

OFFENSE:

-- There's no official changes in how the depth chart looks this week on the offensive side of the ball, but injuries along the offense line could see some lineup changes when the Redskins announce their inactives 90 minutes prior to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the left guard position, starter Shawn Lauvao could miss Sunday's game with a lateral sprain on his left ankle suffered last Thursday against the New York Giants. Josh LeRibeus – who was also eventually injured against the Giants – took his spot in the game, but either Spencer Long or Arie Kouandjio could be candidates to get the start against Philadelphia.

-- DeSean Jackson, again, tops one wide receiver spot for the Redskins, despite an injured hamstring suffered Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Jackson, who has been cleared to do some jogging, could possibly make a return to practice this week, head coach Jay Gruden said. Stay tuned. Second-year receiver Ryan Grant has been starting in Jackson's place since he suffered the injury.

DEFENSE:

-- Just like on offense, there are no official changes for this week's unofficial depth chart on the defensive side of the ball for the Redskins, but with DeAngelo Hall out for at least a few weeks with a toe injury, expect changes on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Redskins will likely start second-year cornerback Bashaud Breeland in Hall's spot, and are hoping to see the return of veteran Justin Rogers, who has missed the last two games with plantar fasciitis, on Sunday, as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

-- Continuing the theme this week, no changes on special teams for the depth chart. Rashad Ross definitely cemented his case to be the team's kick returner when he took back a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown last Thursday against the Giants.

