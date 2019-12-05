News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Edge Packers In Early-Season Matchup At Lambeau Field 

Dec 05, 2019 at 05:00 PM
Jacob Steinberg

Contributing Writer

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23, 1988.

Led by head coach Joe Gibbs, the Redskins marched into Lambeau Field in Week 8 of the 1988 season looking for a crucial road win. The 20-17 victory was the Redskins' third consecutive win and extended their record to 5-3, while the Packers dropped to 2-6. In an extremely tight early season divisional race with the New York Giants, every win was crucial.

Quarterback Doug Williams and running back Kelvin Bryant propelled the Redskins to victory in a decisive battle. Williams finished with 289 yards and two touchdowns, while Bryant rushed for a season-high 140 yards on 27 carries. In the chilly conditions, the Redskins established the run early and often.

It was not the prettiest game for the burgundy and gold (three turnovers), although they outgained the Packers, 385-205. In addition, Washington's time of possession (40 minutes, 1 second) doubled Green Bay's (19:59).

Washington jumped out to an early 10-0 advantage with a field goal from Chip Lohmiller followed by a 21-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Art Monk. However, Green Bay answered soon after with a 10-point run of their own. After a Don Majowski touchdown reception, Max Zendejas knocked down a 49-yard field goal to tie the score 10-10 entering halftime.

In the third quarter, the Packers took the lead for the first time on Majowski's second touchdown reception of the game, this time from eight yards out. But the Redskins responded when Williams connected with Bryant for the game-tying 13-yard score. Bryant's touchdown was part of an impressive receiving game that included a team-high nine receptions for 70 yards.

The Redskins defense also stepped up when it needed to, allowing just 82 rushing yards and finishing with three sacks. Dexter Manley, the franchise's all-time sack leader, compiled one of three sacks, which contributed to his season total of nine.

Lohmiller delivered a clutch play when he knocked down a 20-yard field goal, sealing the Redskins' victory. The Redskins are winless in three trips to Lambeau Field since, but they'll look to change the tide on Sunday.

