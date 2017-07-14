Rookie Makeovers With Robert Andrew Salons And Spas Experience

Joanne: When I found out that I would be receiving a Rookie Makeover, I was so thrilled! I have already had such wonderful experiences at the VIBE Salon so I was excited to hear what our Directors Stephanie and Jamilla had in mind for my look this season!

Ashley M: I could not have been more excited to be selected for a Rookie makeover! One of my previous teammates at Virginia Tech, Chelsea Rae, had gotten a rookie makeover a few seasons ago, so when I was selected I knew it would be a blast. I was ready for a fun change and could not wait to hear what Stephanie and Jamilla had planned for my makeover! I'm always up for a new hairstyle and color! Have you ever been to the VIBE Salon before? If so, what type of services do they offer?

Ashley M: I had not since I am new to the area! Robert Andrew Salons & Spas are a full service salon and spa. The atmosphere is unlike anywhere I had been before! Everyone was so friendly from the moment we stepped through the doors. You walk into Robert Andrew Salons & Spas and there is a beautiful lobby with a water fountain, which is so warm and inviting! I also love the atmosphere in each of their individual areas from the main salon, VIBE salon, Men's Zone, and their spa. There is something for everyone!

Joanne: As a Redskins Cheerleader Ambassador last season, I was able to get my hair cut and styled by the wonderful stylists at VIBE Salon. I love walking into VIBE, you are immediately met with smiles and the all-white decor is gorgeous! They are a full service salon under Robert Andrew Salons & Spas, so you can get a number of services to meet any of your hair needs!