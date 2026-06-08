Santana Moss' Top 3 standouts from Commanders' OTAs

The Washington Commanders' OTAs are in full swing, and there have several players with strong showings on the field who have instilled confidence within the fan base. Commanders analyst Santana Moss hopped on the "Command Center" show to discuss his standout players so far through two weeks of practice.
QB Jayden Daniels
- Moss: "JD5 looks like he's back and ready for action. I see him getting a little girthy on them arms, and I can see him out there rolling outside the pocket, throwing that thing everywhere."
What coaches are saying
- HC Dan Quinn: "I always notice and admire him of just like the work ethic, the coming back to get it right. His mental quickness is always something that just jumps out to me of like learning a system so quickly and fast. And so, I think I saw that a few years ago and I'm feeling those same instincts now as you guys will see at practice, you know, more huddle and it'll look differently. You'll see him under center more, but you see the same intent, you see the same communication."
- OC David Blough: "Just to try to implement the things that we've been imparting on him. And that's who he is. We are excited about where he is at, and there's so much more room for growth. And that's the fun challenge as the coach getting to, you know, show him a different way to do things and he has responded really well."
WR Dyami Brown
- Moss: "He's back, and he's ready. We saw what he did two years ago when he was here with JD. I know JD's loving him back, too."
What coaches are saying
- Quinn: "Dyami coming back here, there's maybe a quicker connection that takes place with somebody that you had familiarity with. I probably saw that maybe faster than I even expected in some of the spaces."
WR Antonio Williams
- Moss: "A-Dub is looking like he's primed to be one of those breakout rookies. Let's see what 14 does alongside a guy like Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown."
What coaches and players are saying
- Blough: "Antonio's been great stepping in, learning the system and he's made some plays out here too which has been exciting."
- Daniels: "Smooth kid. Very crafty within his routes and I'm excited just to continue to build that rapport with him."
Check out the latest episode of "Command Center" for the full breakdown and more.