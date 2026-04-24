5 things to know about LB Sonny Styles

4. He impacted Ohio State's defense at every level.

You would be hard-pressed to find a linebacker who impacted each level of the defense as much as him.

Styles filled the stat sheet during his time with the Buckeyes. He finished his college career with nearly 250 stops, nine pass breakups, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He earned grades of at least 87 from Pro Football Focus in run defense, tackling (he had an FBS-best 92.2) and coverage. PFF also notes that he is the only defensive player with at least 50 tackles to have a miss rate of zero.

Styles wasn't used often as a blitzer, but there could be more of that in his future. General manager Adam Peters said that Styles was going to be an excellent blitzer thanks to his short-area quickness and explosiveness. Styles can also cover sideline-to-sideline -- a trait the Commanders' linebackers lacked last season -- and can cover "a lot of ground," according to Peters.

"That's a big deal in this league," Peters said.

Styles has often been compared to linebacker Fred Warner, who Peters also helped draft when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. Peters didn't want to make that comparison, but it's plain to see that Styles and Warner share many of the same qualities.