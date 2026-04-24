LIVE: Sonny Styles addresses the media
Apr 24, 2026 at 02:58 PM
Williams might not be able to escape being named after the 1980s singer, but he does a great job of getting away from defensive backs.
After Adam Peters opted to elevate the defense by selecting linebacker Sonny Styles with Washington's first-round pick, the general manager's eyes turned to the offense on Day 2.
The Washington Commanders added another playmaker by taking Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams at No. 71 overall. Here's how social media reacted to the pick.
Williams, who was a standout player for the Tigers, was a Third Team All-ACC selection and led the team with 55 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns. A player who can make plays with the ball in his hands, Williams is a four-year contributor who has speed, quickness and rare route running ability. He had 2,320 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 207 catches in his career.
After months of speculation, the 2026 NFL Draft is here, and by the time the weekend is done, the Commanders will have more new players to improve their roster.
The Washington Commanders took one of the most athletic players in this year's draft class, and analyst Logan Paulsen loves the pick.
In anticipation of the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held April 23 - 25 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 7 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Why did the Commanders take Sonny Styles over some of the players available to them? "He's a Commanders through and through," Peters said, and he checks every box for what they need.
There's going to be a lot of waiting as several players go off the board, but the Commanders are confident they can still get a good player who can help them.
With the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Washington selected a versatile and supremely athletic young talent in Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.