Social media reacts to Commanders taking LB Sonny Styles

The Washington Commanders drafted linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
Sonny Styles was drafted in round 1 with pick 7 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 3480 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/VzCzDJtnQl pic.twitter.com/JtKPQmkZF1— RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 24, 2026
Sonny Styles in the black new alternates. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MKj0FWDVO6— Zac (@DCzWall) April 24, 2026
Meet Sonny Styles. This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/UtOUA4uKTO— Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) April 24, 2026
It's always Sonny in Washington!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 24, 2026
Here is my one on one interview with Sonny Styles, the newest member of the Washington Commanders.
Hopefully plenty of "Sonny" skies ahead across the DMV region. pic.twitter.com/QVlcxFIqI0
"Just put him out there."— The Athletic Football Show (@TA_FootballShow) April 24, 2026
Derrik is a big fan of Sonny Styles' fit with the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/rAeO8hPu9M
RD 1 | PK #7 - Commanders: Sonny Styles LB, Ohio St.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 24, 2026
Styles is one of just two prospects in the 2026 class to score 90+ across all three NGS dimensions (athleticism, production and overall). The other was third-overall pick RB Jeremiyah Love.@Commanders | @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/u2SVAAP6KY
vibes in Pittsburgh 📈— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 24, 2026
vibes in Ashburn 📈
vibes in @NWStadium 📈📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/W7Z88gASLT
The Commanders have the most athletic linebacking tandem in the history of the league.— Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) April 24, 2026
Leo Chenal ranked 3rd all time at LB when he came out.
Sonny Styles ranked 1st this year when he did.
Frankie Luvu thrives coming down hill in space.
Daronte Jones is about to cook.
New Commanders LB Sonny Styles was raised by a CHAMPION!!!!!— SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) April 24, 2026
His father Lorenzo Styles Sr. won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams in 2000 against the Tennessee Titans 😤#RaiseHail #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zyu6xhvL6O
You know how I know the #Commanders REALLY wanted Sonny Styles?— Full Command (@FullCommandShow) April 24, 2026
That “pick is in” notification came up almost instantly when they were on the clock. Dan Quinn got his guy!#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/X1tonXpNP0
Self-described football junkie Sonny Styles says he will "put my all into it" with the Washington Commanders, who took the Ohio State linebacker No. 7 overall in tonight's NFL Drafthttps://t.co/sdJ8D0oMZy pic.twitter.com/9oFYH9BXfb— Steve Helwagen (@SteveHelwagen) April 24, 2026
😈😈👿👿Sonny Styles pic.twitter.com/E05U7aHaFk— 👨💻 (@CountUpNDot) April 24, 2026
Gran selección Sonny Styles 🔥🏈 #Raisehail pic.twitter.com/rMAghx5265— Jorge Vázquez Salazar (@vasajorg) April 24, 2026
Welcome to DC Sonny Styles!!#nfldraft #Commanders pic.twitter.com/qi4THE6Fw5— Davin Runnerstrom (@HailCmdrX) April 24, 2026
What led up to the Commanders picking LB Sonny Styles?— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 24, 2026
📸 Justin Casterline, Getty Images https://t.co/fTBta4BFha pic.twitter.com/gQhEIotzwW
Sonny Styles is a Commander, God is good— GNB | PSYPATRA SZN (@BarrettGoodNews) April 24, 2026
One-on-one with the newest Washington Commander, Sonny Styles @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/Q0CebwAas2— Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) April 24, 2026
Topps is putting out 1/1 cards that rookies signed on the NFL draft stage, which is cool. Sonny Styles: good at football. Sonny Styles' autograph: needs work. pic.twitter.com/2bbuAljg1J— Liam Griffin (@ByLiamGriffin) April 24, 2026
The #Commanders have their quarterback of the defense. 😤— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) April 24, 2026
With the 7th overall pick, Washington selects LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State).
✅ The defensive equivalent to Jayden Daniels.
✅ Elite athleticism, maturity, and skills for Day 1 impact.
✅ Replacing Bobby Wagner.
Dan… pic.twitter.com/ry34cKVSjM