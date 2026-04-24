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Social media reacts to Commanders taking LB Sonny Styles

Apr 23, 2026 at 10:46 PM
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)

The Washington Commanders drafted linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.

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