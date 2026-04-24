Social media reacts to Commanders taking LB Sonny Styles

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A First-Team All-American and All-Big Ten selection, Styles (6-foot-5, 244 pounds) was a key piece of the best defense in college football last season. In his senior season in 2025, he earned at least an 87 from Pro Football Focus in run game, tackling (he had an FBS-best 92.2) and coverage. The year before he surpassed those numbers, amassing 100 tackles, six sacks and one force fumble as the Buckeyes went on to win the national championship.