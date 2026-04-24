2026 NFL Draft Grades | Washington applauded for selecting 'instant alpha' linebacker Sonny Styles

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

The Commanders welcomed new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones earlier this year, and yesterday on Night 1 in Pittsburgh, the DC was gifted one of the best defensive prospects in college football. With the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Washington selected a versatile and supremely athletic young talent in Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

There were many thoughts about what Washington might do at the position over the last several months, but there were no conflicted feelings on Peters end when the Commanders got on the clock and he saw who was there. Styles was the clear pick. "Looking at this, we wanted to get the best player. We didn't want to draft for need, and we felt the best player staring us in the face was a linebacker," Peters said.

Styles was evidently a guy Washington was very high on. "I've been smiling ear to ear for a while now," Peters said. "He's a true Commander, through and through." There is a lot about the 21-year-old linebacker that has Washington excited. They believe he will be a "great blitzer." He can cover a lot of ground with his speed and burst, and that, Peters emphasized, is "a big deal in this league." Styles has also shown he can play in multiple linebacker roles.

The Commanders were looking for more of a spark on defense after a disappointing 2025 season. With his dynamism, freakish athleticism and tackling prowess, it appears Styles has the goods to deliver an immediate boost to the unit.