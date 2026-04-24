Tracking Commanders' full 2026 draft picks

The Washington Commanders were busy once again this offseason, as general manager Adam Peters worked to retool the roster with trades and veteran free agent signings.
Now, it's time to continue building for the future with the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Commanders will begin the three-day event with six picks, including the No. 7 selection. They do not have second- or fourth-round picks, thanks to their trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, but Peters seems content with that considering they found a stalwart offensive linemen to protect Jayden Daniels
Here's a full look at how the order currently stands for the Commanders.
- Round 1: Pick 7
- Round 3: Pick 71
- Round 5: Pick 147
- Round 6: Pick 187
- Round 6: Pick 209
- Round 7: Pick 223
Come back tonight for more updates on what the Commanders do in this year's draft!
ROUND 1, PICK 7
The Washington Commanders have selected Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
A First-Team All-American and All-Big Ten selection, Styles (6-foot-5, 244 pounds) was a key piece of the best defense in college football last season. In his senior season in 2025, he earned at least an 87 from Pro Football Focus in run game, tackling (he had an FBS-best 92.2) and coverage. The year before, he surpassed those numbers, amassing 100 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble as the Buckeyes went on to win the national championship.
"The former Buckeye diffuses block attempts with crisp hand strikes and leverages run fits with force/anchor strength," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He has plenty of short-area quickness and pursuit speed to get where he needs to go."
The 21-year-old linebacker has had an eye-popping offseason. This past February at the NFL Combine, he recorded a 43.5- inch vertical jump, the highest mark of any player at any position since 1999 who weighed more than 240 pounds.
In addition to his skills and athleticism, Styles also possesses a high level of maturity. He was unanimously selected for Ohio State's "Block O" award – a distinction given to Ohio State players who exemplify "the core values of being a Buckeye: toughness, leadership, and character."
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Round 3, Pick 71
The Washington Commanders have selected Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Williams, who was a standout player for the Tigers, was a Third Team All-ACC selection and led the team with 55 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns. A player who can make plays with the ball in his hands, Williams is a four-year contributor who has speed, quickness and rare route running ability. He had 2,320 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 207 catches in his career.
"Williams is a bona fide ball player with good size and an ability to make mischief when he totes the pigskin," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "There is freestyling inside his routes that create uncertainty for corners but teams might drill down on attention to detail and better efficiency to keep him on schedule. He's not a field-stretcher but he plays fast from snap to whistle and has the ball skills to bring in challenging catches. He's more slippery than explosive with outstanding run-after-catch ability. Williams projects as a productive slot receiver with legitimate run/pass/catch talent that should appeal to creative play-callers."
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