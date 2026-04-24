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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Logan Paulsen's best players available for Day 2

Apr 24, 2026 at 12:52 PM
Fireworks explode over the draft stage before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Fireworks explode over the draft stage before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders stayed at No. 7 overall and took Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles -- the best linebacker in the class and one of the most athletic prospects in recent memory. Now, they shift their attention to Day 2, where they have one pick (No. 71 overall) in the third round.

There's going to be a lot of waiting as several players go off the board, but the Commanders are confident they can still get a good player who can help them.

Here's who Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen has as his best players available.

NumberPlayerPositionAnalysis
1Jermod McCoyCBHe has special playmaking ability for a corner. However, he has not played football since 2024 because of an ACL injury. His ceiling is sky-high, but it is the floor that concerns me.
2Kayden McDonald (Taken - Texans)DTTraditionally, this would be high for a run-stopping nose guard. However, his hand usage and balance are special. He might not go this high because of his limitations as a pass rusher, but that doesn't take away from the caliber of player he is.
3Eli Stowers (Taken - Eagles)TEThis is higher than he will probably go, but this converted quarterback is one of the best offensive playmakers in the class. With elite athletic traits (record-setting vertical and broad jumps) and great feel for route running, this listed tight end may make the transition to wide receiver before it's all said and done. He is truly a unique offensive playmaker.
4Treydan Stukes (Taken - Raiders)SOne of the most exciting prospects in the draft. Stukes has the best coverage range of any player in the draft, and his 4.3 40 time backs that up. He might make the transition from true nickel to post safety at the next level.
5Denzel Boston (Taken - Browns)WRA fun but polarizing prospect. Boston plays the game the way it is supposed to be played -- physical at the catch-point and works well without the ball in his hands. Lack of testing information coupled with his questionable play speed forced him down the board.
6Christian Miller (Taken - Saints)DTHe has a great feel for stopping the run and uses his hands extremely well. He is a plus athlete despite the athleticism and the pass rush production not being there.
7Emmanuel Pregnon (Taken - Jaguars)iOLHe is a bear of a man with a mauler's strength. He has the power to stun rushers and the hand strength to end reps quickly. He gets a little high hipped and the footspeed isn't ideal, but it meets a playable threshold.
8Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenSHas the size and the length of a modern NFL defender. There are some inconsistencies to his tape, but the upside and "want to" are there.
9Colton Hood (Taken - Giants)CBA pro-ready prospect who has a developed process and trusts his fundamentals. There are some issues with his deceleration mechanics, but he makes up for that with great anticipation.
10Jacob Rodriguez (Taken - Dolphins)LBThis former QB is extremely instinctive and has a nose for the football. Questions about athleticism were answered with an above average combine.
11Lee Hunter (Taken - Panthers)DTHas sub-par athletic testing at the combine, but on a Texas Tech defense full of great defenders, he might have been the most impactful.
12TJ Parker (taken - Bills)EDGEThe edge class takes a dip after the first five guys, but Parker has all the physical traits you are looking for and has a high upside because of his strength and power.
13CJ Allen (Taken - Colts)LBHas a predatory elegance when he is chasing down ball carriers. However, the coverage reps are limited, which makes projecting that skill set to the NFL level difficult.
14Brandon Cisse (Taken - Packers)CBHas all the athletic tools to compete at the NFL level. However, his stiffness and lack of top flight ball skills are concerning.
15D'Angelo Ponds (Taken - Jets)CBHe is small but one of the most physically competitive players in the class. He is a sure tackler and a dog in coverage. The size is the only concern.
16Chase Bisontis (taken - Cardinals)iOLThe best athlete at the position, he can run and has excellent feet in pass protection. There are times where his lack of anchor and pad level show up
17Germie Bernard (Taken - Steelers)WROne of the most fundamentally sound wide receivers in this draft class. The team who drafts him is going to get an excellent player.
18Cashius Howell (Taken - Bengals)EDGEA dog competitor and plays the way you want. Has a great get-off that can stress offensive tackles. However, his sub-par length and lack of ideal size mean fit and role will be important.
19Keionte ScottSNot consistent in coverage, but is probably the best down hill secondary player in this class. Fans may remember his interception vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs.
20Mike Washington Jr.RBHe is a one-year wonder but big and with his 4.3 40 can hit a home run at any time.
21Chris Brazzell II (Taken - Panthers)WRThe history of Tennessee wide receivers might hurt him, but this is a more well-rounded player than the Vols who have come before him. He is tall with ball skills, good route running fundamentals, and most importantly for a 6-foot-5 wide receiver, he can absolutely fly.
22Oscar Delp (Taken - Saints)TEWas underutilized at Georgia but can can run and shows great route running nuance for the position. Couple that with his compete level in the run game, and I think a team will be very happy with Delp.
23R Mason Thomas (Taken - Chiefs)EDGEAn undersized edge rusher who has the ability to get after the passer. He will not be for everyone.
24De'Zhuan Stribling (taken - 49ers)WRUnderutilized at Ole Miss but is big, fast and one of the smartest wide receivers in the draft.
25Robert Spears-JenningsSThis mock is probably higher on him than the consensus, but his work near the line of scrimmage is awesome, and he can absolutely fly. There is more there than people are thinking.
26Avieon Terrell (Taken - Falcons)CBAn undersized corner who is probably more suited to play the nickel. Has smooth feet and is a great competitor.
27Zion Young (Taken - Ravens)EDGEHas all the physical tools to play the position and is big and plays violently. The team that drafts him is hoping those traits come together.
28Gennings Dunker (Taken - Steelers)iOLA tackle that will probably convert to guard. He has good length, athleticism and the right right kind of "forget you" attitude.
29Ted Hurst (Taken - Buccaneers)WRSmall school wide receiver who has all the ability, but the small school competition is a little concerning.
30Jake Golday (Taken - Vikings)LBA linebacker who played star at Cincinnati. Has the body type to play multiple spots in the defense. He will bring a lot of flexibility to an NFL defense.
31Elijah SarrattWRHe is a big body wide receiver who had a limited route tree at Indiana and ready for more diversity at the next level.
32Jalon KilgoreSPlayed predominantly nickel at South Carolina despite his athletic traits and was slightly miscast. Has all the athletic tools to play safety at the next level, but it is a projection.
33Sam Roush (Taken - Bears)TEThe best blocking tight end in the class. He is physical in-line but has upside as a pass catcher and shows a good feel for running routes.
34AJ Haulcy (Taken - Colts)SNot the best athlete but has a great feel for playing the position and is a physical tackler.
35Keith Abney IICBAn undersized corner who punches above his play weight. Love the instincts, but sometimes can get caught guessing.
36Anthony Hill Jr. (Taken - Titans)LBHas prototype size and athleticism for an off ball linebacker but has to continue to develop his feel and instincts for the position.
37Chris Bell (Taken - Dolphins)WRA wider receiver who was built in a lab. He has explosive plays all over the tape. A torn ACL in November leads to some questions about his readiness for the 2026 season.
38Tanner KoziolTEOne of the tallest pass catchers in the class who wins as with his height and arm length. In the right system, he could be a fantastic red zone weapon.
39Gabe Jacas (Taken - Patriots)EDGEA high-level wrestler who approaches the game with that mindset. He needs to develop as a pass rusher but has the correct makeup to do so.
40Caleb Tiernan (Taken - Vikings)OLOf the second tier tackles, he is most technically sound and has a the best feel for the position. There are some length limitations, which show up. His forever home might be at guard.
41Dani Dennis-SuttonEDGEOne of the best athletes in the class. Someone will take a chance on the traits.
42Jadon CanadyCBPlayed all over the back end of the defense at Oregon, safety, nickel and even perimeter corner. His flexibility will be a great add for an NFL defense.
43Josiah Trotter (Taken - Buccaneers)LBHas some athletic limitations but is one of the more instinctive players in the class.
44Antonio Williams (Taken - Washington)WRUnderutilized at clemson and has the ability to separate from the slot.
45Jake Slaughter (Taken - Chargers)CMoves well and tested like one of the better athletes at the position 9.91 RAS. Makes up for lack of ideal size with great technique.
46Kaleb ProctorDLA small school prospect who has the athletic upside to be an interior pass rusher at the next level.
47Jallen FarmeriOLA strong, well-built guard who has surprising quickness for his size. Sometimes bend is an issue.
48Gracen HaltonDTTwitched-up interior player who played nose guard at Oklahoma. His athletic traits are better suited for three tech.
49Malachi Fields (Taken - Giants)WRQuestions about his long-range speed might cause him to slide. Despite that, he might be the best downfield ball winner in the class.
50Sam HechtCWith quickness and good play strength, he is one of the best centers in the class.
51Davidson Igbinosun (Taken - Bills)CBA long, competitive corner who is at his best when he gets his hands on people.
52Eli Raridon (Taken - Patriots)TELooked a little stiff in season, but as he went through the offseason process, his athleticism came to the forefront. He can compete in line and can win vs. man coverage.
53Markel Bell (Taken - Eagles)TA super-sized tackle who has some issues with lateral movement, but he makes up for his limitations with his monumental size and length.
54Zachariah Branch (Taken - Falcons)WROne of the best space players in the draft; a rare combination of acceleration and top end speed. Questions about his downfield ball skills might move him down draft boards.
55Logan Jones (Taken - Bears)CAn undersized center who can track blocks well at the second level and has vise grips for hands.
56Chris McClellan (Taken - Packers)DTA powerhouse with great length but needs technical development.
57Joshua JosephsEDGEPart of the hockey defensive line rotation at Tennessee. Has long arms and a good get off and constantly stresses tackles as a rusher. He's a little bit of a gamble, but based on the film, one worth taking.
58Tacario Davis (Taken - Bengals)CBA player that is a unicorn at the cornerback spot at nearly 6-4 with over 33-inch arms. He has some stop-start issues, but his ball skills and arm length are enticing.
59Rayshaun BennyDTWaited his turn at Michigan. He has a good feel and balance vs. the run while also showing good power as a rusher. Helps as a rotational player day one.
60Xavier NwankpaSSuch a fun player to watch. He is physical and has great range for his size is a hitter as opposed to a tackler. Has a long medical history, which may push him down boards.
61Bryce LanceWRUnpolished as a route runner and dominated at lower level competition, but he has the ultimate trump card with his speed.
62Garrett NussmeierQBHas a great feel for the QB elements of the game. He throws people open well and knows how to make plays from the QB spot. There were some questions about ball velocity this last season, which he and his team have attributed to a broken rib.
63Derrick Moore (Taken - Lions)EDGEHas good length and when given a runway has solid power. He needs to develop, but in a draft of tweeners, he has a shot to play traditional defensive end.
64Brenen ThompsonWRHe is small, but he runs clean, disciplined routes and can absolutely take the top off of a defense. He would be higher if it wasn't for the size.
65Nicholas SingletonRBHas the size and the speed to be an NFL starting running back. His usage at Penn State was frustrating.
66Taylen GreenQBHe is a project, but at his best, he shows elite flashes (he dominated the game at Texas A&M). If you can get more consistency from him, you might have a starting QB.

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