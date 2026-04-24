Logan Paulsen's best players available for Day 2

1 Jermod McCoy CB He has special playmaking ability for a corner. However, he has not played football since 2024 because of an ACL injury. His ceiling is sky-high, but it is the floor that concerns me.

2 Kayden McDonald (Taken - Texans) DT Traditionally, this would be high for a run-stopping nose guard. However, his hand usage and balance are special. He might not go this high because of his limitations as a pass rusher, but that doesn't take away from the caliber of player he is.

3 Eli Stowers (Taken - Eagles) TE This is higher than he will probably go, but this converted quarterback is one of the best offensive playmakers in the class. With elite athletic traits (record-setting vertical and broad jumps) and great feel for route running, this listed tight end may make the transition to wide receiver before it's all said and done. He is truly a unique offensive playmaker.

4 Treydan Stukes (Taken - Raiders) S One of the most exciting prospects in the draft. Stukes has the best coverage range of any player in the draft, and his 4.3 40 time backs that up. He might make the transition from true nickel to post safety at the next level.

5 Denzel Boston (Taken - Browns) WR A fun but polarizing prospect. Boston plays the game the way it is supposed to be played -- physical at the catch-point and works well without the ball in his hands. Lack of testing information coupled with his questionable play speed forced him down the board.

6 Christian Miller (Taken - Saints) DT He has a great feel for stopping the run and uses his hands extremely well. He is a plus athlete despite the athleticism and the pass rush production not being there.

7 Emmanuel Pregnon (Taken - Jaguars) iOL He is a bear of a man with a mauler's strength. He has the power to stun rushers and the hand strength to end reps quickly. He gets a little high hipped and the footspeed isn't ideal, but it meets a playable threshold.

8 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Has the size and the length of a modern NFL defender. There are some inconsistencies to his tape, but the upside and "want to" are there.

9 Colton Hood (Taken - Giants) CB A pro-ready prospect who has a developed process and trusts his fundamentals. There are some issues with his deceleration mechanics, but he makes up for that with great anticipation.

10 Jacob Rodriguez (Taken - Dolphins) LB This former QB is extremely instinctive and has a nose for the football. Questions about athleticism were answered with an above average combine.

11 Lee Hunter (Taken - Panthers) DT Has sub-par athletic testing at the combine, but on a Texas Tech defense full of great defenders, he might have been the most impactful.

12 TJ Parker (taken - Bills) EDGE The edge class takes a dip after the first five guys, but Parker has all the physical traits you are looking for and has a high upside because of his strength and power.

13 CJ Allen (Taken - Colts) LB Has a predatory elegance when he is chasing down ball carriers. However, the coverage reps are limited, which makes projecting that skill set to the NFL level difficult.

14 Brandon Cisse (Taken - Packers) CB Has all the athletic tools to compete at the NFL level. However, his stiffness and lack of top flight ball skills are concerning.

15 D'Angelo Ponds (Taken - Jets) CB He is small but one of the most physically competitive players in the class. He is a sure tackler and a dog in coverage. The size is the only concern.

16 Chase Bisontis (taken - Cardinals) iOL The best athlete at the position, he can run and has excellent feet in pass protection. There are times where his lack of anchor and pad level show up

17 Germie Bernard (Taken - Steelers) WR One of the most fundamentally sound wide receivers in this draft class. The team who drafts him is going to get an excellent player.

18 Cashius Howell (Taken - Bengals) EDGE A dog competitor and plays the way you want. Has a great get-off that can stress offensive tackles. However, his sub-par length and lack of ideal size mean fit and role will be important.

19 Keionte Scott S Not consistent in coverage, but is probably the best down hill secondary player in this class. Fans may remember his interception vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs.

20 Mike Washington Jr. RB He is a one-year wonder but big and with his 4.3 40 can hit a home run at any time.

21 Chris Brazzell II (Taken - Panthers) WR The history of Tennessee wide receivers might hurt him, but this is a more well-rounded player than the Vols who have come before him. He is tall with ball skills, good route running fundamentals, and most importantly for a 6-foot-5 wide receiver, he can absolutely fly.

22 Oscar Delp (Taken - Saints) TE Was underutilized at Georgia but can can run and shows great route running nuance for the position. Couple that with his compete level in the run game, and I think a team will be very happy with Delp.

23 R Mason Thomas (Taken - Chiefs) EDGE An undersized edge rusher who has the ability to get after the passer. He will not be for everyone.

24 De'Zhuan Stribling (taken - 49ers) WR Underutilized at Ole Miss but is big, fast and one of the smartest wide receivers in the draft.

25 Robert Spears-Jennings S This mock is probably higher on him than the consensus, but his work near the line of scrimmage is awesome, and he can absolutely fly. There is more there than people are thinking.

26 Avieon Terrell (Taken - Falcons) CB An undersized corner who is probably more suited to play the nickel. Has smooth feet and is a great competitor.

27 Zion Young (Taken - Ravens) EDGE Has all the physical tools to play the position and is big and plays violently. The team that drafts him is hoping those traits come together.

28 Gennings Dunker (Taken - Steelers) iOL A tackle that will probably convert to guard. He has good length, athleticism and the right right kind of "forget you" attitude.

29 Ted Hurst (Taken - Buccaneers) WR Small school wide receiver who has all the ability, but the small school competition is a little concerning.

30 Jake Golday (Taken - Vikings) LB A linebacker who played star at Cincinnati. Has the body type to play multiple spots in the defense. He will bring a lot of flexibility to an NFL defense.

31 Elijah Sarratt WR He is a big body wide receiver who had a limited route tree at Indiana and ready for more diversity at the next level.

32 Jalon Kilgore S Played predominantly nickel at South Carolina despite his athletic traits and was slightly miscast. Has all the athletic tools to play safety at the next level, but it is a projection.

33 Sam Roush (Taken - Bears) TE The best blocking tight end in the class. He is physical in-line but has upside as a pass catcher and shows a good feel for running routes.

34 AJ Haulcy (Taken - Colts) S Not the best athlete but has a great feel for playing the position and is a physical tackler.

35 Keith Abney II CB An undersized corner who punches above his play weight. Love the instincts, but sometimes can get caught guessing.

36 Anthony Hill Jr. (Taken - Titans) LB Has prototype size and athleticism for an off ball linebacker but has to continue to develop his feel and instincts for the position.

37 Chris Bell (Taken - Dolphins) WR A wider receiver who was built in a lab. He has explosive plays all over the tape. A torn ACL in November leads to some questions about his readiness for the 2026 season.

38 Tanner Koziol TE One of the tallest pass catchers in the class who wins as with his height and arm length. In the right system, he could be a fantastic red zone weapon.

39 Gabe Jacas (Taken - Patriots) EDGE A high-level wrestler who approaches the game with that mindset. He needs to develop as a pass rusher but has the correct makeup to do so.

40 Caleb Tiernan (Taken - Vikings) OL Of the second tier tackles, he is most technically sound and has a the best feel for the position. There are some length limitations, which show up. His forever home might be at guard.

41 Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE One of the best athletes in the class. Someone will take a chance on the traits.

42 Jadon Canady CB Played all over the back end of the defense at Oregon, safety, nickel and even perimeter corner. His flexibility will be a great add for an NFL defense.

43 Josiah Trotter (Taken - Buccaneers) LB Has some athletic limitations but is one of the more instinctive players in the class.

44 Antonio Williams (Taken - Washington) WR Underutilized at clemson and has the ability to separate from the slot.

45 Jake Slaughter (Taken - Chargers) C Moves well and tested like one of the better athletes at the position 9.91 RAS. Makes up for lack of ideal size with great technique.

46 Kaleb Proctor DL A small school prospect who has the athletic upside to be an interior pass rusher at the next level.

47 Jallen Farmer iOL A strong, well-built guard who has surprising quickness for his size. Sometimes bend is an issue.

48 Gracen Halton DT Twitched-up interior player who played nose guard at Oklahoma. His athletic traits are better suited for three tech.

49 Malachi Fields (Taken - Giants) WR Questions about his long-range speed might cause him to slide. Despite that, he might be the best downfield ball winner in the class.

50 Sam Hecht C With quickness and good play strength, he is one of the best centers in the class.

51 Davidson Igbinosun (Taken - Bills) CB A long, competitive corner who is at his best when he gets his hands on people.

52 Eli Raridon (Taken - Patriots) TE Looked a little stiff in season, but as he went through the offseason process, his athleticism came to the forefront. He can compete in line and can win vs. man coverage.

53 Markel Bell (Taken - Eagles) T A super-sized tackle who has some issues with lateral movement, but he makes up for his limitations with his monumental size and length.

54 Zachariah Branch (Taken - Falcons) WR One of the best space players in the draft; a rare combination of acceleration and top end speed. Questions about his downfield ball skills might move him down draft boards.

55 Logan Jones (Taken - Bears) C An undersized center who can track blocks well at the second level and has vise grips for hands.

56 Chris McClellan (Taken - Packers) DT A powerhouse with great length but needs technical development.

57 Joshua Josephs EDGE Part of the hockey defensive line rotation at Tennessee. Has long arms and a good get off and constantly stresses tackles as a rusher. He's a little bit of a gamble, but based on the film, one worth taking.

58 Tacario Davis (Taken - Bengals) CB A player that is a unicorn at the cornerback spot at nearly 6-4 with over 33-inch arms. He has some stop-start issues, but his ball skills and arm length are enticing.

59 Rayshaun Benny DT Waited his turn at Michigan. He has a good feel and balance vs. the run while also showing good power as a rusher. Helps as a rotational player day one.

60 Xavier Nwankpa S Such a fun player to watch. He is physical and has great range for his size is a hitter as opposed to a tackler. Has a long medical history, which may push him down boards.

61 Bryce Lance WR Unpolished as a route runner and dominated at lower level competition, but he has the ultimate trump card with his speed.

62 Garrett Nussmeier QB Has a great feel for the QB elements of the game. He throws people open well and knows how to make plays from the QB spot. There were some questions about ball velocity this last season, which he and his team have attributed to a broken rib.

63 Derrick Moore (Taken - Lions) EDGE Has good length and when given a runway has solid power. He needs to develop, but in a draft of tweeners, he has a shot to play traditional defensive end.

64 Brenen Thompson WR He is small, but he runs clean, disciplined routes and can absolutely take the top off of a defense. He would be higher if it wasn't for the size.

65 Nicholas Singleton RB Has the size and the speed to be an NFL starting running back. His usage at Penn State was frustrating.