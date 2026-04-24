'A Commander through and through': Why Washington drafted Sonny Styles

And here's the other thing: while Styles is still ascending as a linebacker, there aren't many holes in his game. He didn't miss a single tackle, according to Pro Football Focus, which could be a boon for a Commanders defense that ranked 31st in the category in 2025. He had 183 tackles over the last two seasons with seven sacks as well as eight pass breakups. He plays downhill with intention and is physical when the scenario requires it. Although he wasn't used as often as Arvell Reese in pass rush situations, he generated 10 hurries on 11 of his pressures.

Plus, Styles' athleticism allowed him to play sideline-to-sideline against some of the best offensive players in the league, which Peters said is "a big deal."

"It's fun to watch his progression and just seeing how much better he got and how much better he still can get," Peters said. "So, everything across the board, coaches, scouts, R&D, you got the whole building behind him."

There's another reason why Styles is set to be the newest player to wear the burgundy and gold: his intangibles. He wore the green dot in Ohio State's defense last season and pulled the levers for a defense that was one of the best in college football last year. He wore the "Block O" jersey, which Ohio State gives to players who exemplify leadership, toughness and accountability. He wants to know what the great players do, Peters said, but he's also humble and driven. He also genuinely wants to be great for the Commanders specifically, which matters to the coaching staff.