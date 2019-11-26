Thanksgiving is Kennedy's Favorite

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because it's a chance to eat (YUM), visit family I don't see often, and enjoy some football! For the last three years, Thanksgiving has been a chance for my family feud to come alive in the living room with my dad, an avid Cowboys fan, and the rest of us dedicated Redskins fans. Playful banter was always at an all-time high as we laughed and cheered on our favorite teams. This year we're definitely going to miss watching our favorite rivalry on the big screen but are thankful the players and staff have the opportunity to spend the holiday with their loved ones.