News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Thanksgiving is Kennedy's Favorite

Nov 26, 2019 at 02:41 PM

Hey Redskins Nation!

Wishing you all a safe and family-filled Thanksgiving. This year I'm especially thankful for you all, my family, pivotal growth, and the WRC sisterhood.

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because it's a chance to eat (YUM), visit family I don't see often, and enjoy some football! For the last three years, Thanksgiving has been a chance for my family feud to come alive in the living room with my dad, an avid Cowboys fan, and the rest of us dedicated Redskins fans. Playful banter was always at an all-time high as we laughed and cheered on our favorite teams. This year we're definitely going to miss watching our favorite rivalry on the big screen but are thankful the players and staff have the opportunity to spend the holiday with their loved ones.

Turkey Day - Kennedy

Instead of centering the day around the TV, we will have the chance to catch up, remember the history of Thanksgiving, and even start to decorate for Christmas. I love Christmas and would honestly decorate in July if I could (LOL) but it's a family tradition to wait until Thanksgiving to put up any Santa-related décor. Decorating the house brings us together and serves as a friendly reminder of how thankful we are to have one another and another year together. 

What are your family traditions? Tweet me on Twitter @WRC_Kennedy and let me know!

Xoxo,

WRC Kennedy

Related Content

news

First Ladies Share 2020 Holiday Celebrations

In 2020, the First Ladies of Football celebrate with their families and tell what they are grateful for during the holidays.
news

First Lady Ginger Talks Salute to Service

Ginger talks Salute to Service in honor of her husband and her experiences.
news

First Ladies Military Appreciation Tour Inspiration Across the Globe

A First Ladies of Football Trainee was inspire to pursue her dream after meeting the First Ladies of Football on a Military Appreciation Tour.
news

First Lady Julia C Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Julia C talks about her heritage, family traditions, & much more!
news

From Juniors to the First Ladies of Football

First Lady Madison talks about her dream of becoming one of the First Ladies of Football.
news

FLOF: Making the Team

Rookie Demi shares her experience making the 2020 First Ladies of Football
news

First Lady Gabriella Excited For Rehearsal

Rookie Gabriella talks about her first in-person rehearsal at FedExField.
news

WRC Rookie Hannah Says Time To Get Ready For The 2020 Season!

Rookie Hannah talks about her experience during her first rehearsal as a First Lady
news

How WRC All Stars Impacted My Life 

Junior Redskins Cheerleader All Star, Tori Shares Her All Star Experience
news

All Star Coach And Three Year Veteran Katy Says Thank You

Last three years have been the best part of her life.
news

First Lady Azusa Hangs Up Her Poms

Four Year Veteran Azusa Retires After Making DC Her Home from Japan
news

First Lady Lizz Bids Farewell

It's with nothing but a feeling of content, and a smile on my face that I am bidding farewell to my time with the First Ladies of Football!
Advertising