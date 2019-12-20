The First Ladies and R Team Lay Wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

We started a tradition a few years ago to spend a December morning volunteering with Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery. Saturday, December 14th, 2019, volunteers just outside of the Nation's Capital join to remember and honor heroes with the laying of 253,000 wreaths at the graves of our country's fallen veterans. It was a chilly, rainy morning in Arlington, VA, and when weather often deters people from gathering outdoors, Arlington crowds were in full force for a very important morning. Crowds lined the walls of the cemetery eager to enter, receive wreaths and make their way through the rows of veterans no longer with us. Some volunteers attending with specific groups similarly to our group of Cheerleaders and R Team Members, while also many families gather to pay respect to their loved ones.