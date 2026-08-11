Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn 08/07/26

Opening Statement:

"All right, good morning everybody. Well, let's get rolling. First things first, we're definitely fired up to welcome [WR] Stefon Diggs to the team. And he's a tremendous player. We know that, but what I've heard more and more this week is about what kind of leader he's been to the younger players and teams that he's been a part of and the energy he brings, not just to the field, but also to the sidelines. So, our plan will be to work him in slowly as we're going through today, tomorrow, into the next block. But man, are we happy to bring him back home and have him as part of our Commander family. We're also pumped today as a military day. And so, what a cool honor to have so many servicemen and women here. And then lastly, on the good news front, you'll see some familiar faces back on the field today, working back in at some level, and that'll be [CB] Trey Amos, [P] Tress Way, and [DE] Dorance Armstrong. So, all that said, let's get rocking with you guys."

On what Diggs brings to the offense:

"Yeah, I think when you see him work inside as a slot player, he's got great feel, he's a great competitor. But those are a few of the things that jump out to us. He's somebody certainly that can move the chains and how important that is to have somebody that has the detail of option routes and specifics. But specifically inside, man, is he an effective player in that way."

On if he's surprised Armstrong is back this soon:

"I think he's ahead, for sure. So, I wouldn't say surprised, but they have really put in good work to get there. So, for him specifically talking about DA, it'll be more individual here for a little while, but that does allow him to get back with his teammates. It allows him to participate in some of the walkthroughs in the evening, so he won't get into any of the team reps just yet. But, sometimes, like in his case it's a long road, and man they've worked really hard to get back into this space. So, days like today, those kind of milestones, man, 'I've made it back onto the field', it's a big deal. And Trey as well. So, to see those guys back here, man they are chomping at the bit to get more."

On the plan for Diggs today:

"Yesterday got a chance to meet and visit with him some, so we'll start working him in slowly. And as we get more accustomed, like, honestly, playbook-wise, scheme to go. So, he's in fantastic shape. Really just today and tomorrow kind of start building up and some of the reps that he's comfortable with, and then we'll start adding from there."

On what adding Diggs brings to the offense:

"Yeah, and you've heard us say that, like [General Manager] Adam [Peters] has said, and I have too, that we're pleased with the receiver group as a whole. And so, to add another player into it like, man, you wanna talk about competitive nature and where to go. Stef's at the very high list of competitors. And so, to add somebody like that to the group, that's a really big deal for us. I'm really excited to work with him. It's pretty rare you get to coach two brothers, you know? So, I got a cool text from [his] little brother [CB Trevon Diggs] last night about the impact he's had and the amazing leader that his older brother has been and, you know, pushed him into things. So yeah, I think you don't get to do that very often. And so, I'm very much looking forward to getting a chance to coach Stef and build that relationship with him."

On what percentage of snaps Diggs will get this season:

"We haven't gone through that far yet, to see packages, what we play, how we feature it. So, we haven't dug down into that yet. I just know he's in great shape and we're ready to start building him in. But as far as how much and where, we haven't gotten down that road yet."

On why they added another wide receiver:

"Yeah, I think that's the nature of competing, right? To say, 'Okay, what ways can we help the team get better?' And that's always at the forefront of Adam and his thinking and at receiver or at any position. So, we like the competitive makeup of the group, and so this just made a lot of sense for us to add Stef here. And, like I said, we're really pumped to get started with him. But I was excited to hear more and more about him, about the teammate, the leader, and so I think those things are cool too."

On vetting Diggs' off the field issues:

"For Stef or any of the guys, we've got a really good process that we go through, and when we bring players in. And so, we were certainly comfortable with that process. And we're excited to have him."

On what he's learned about Diggs' leadership:

"Yeah, I think just early connections with people. There was definitely a buzz about it, but he had more connections here than even I thought. Like, obviously, being here, but I'm talking about player-wise, who's on the team. And so, that's not that normal, you know? We're like this guy, when you haven't played with them before. So, people speak to the work ethic, the practice ethic. And so, those are some of the things I'm very much looking forward to seeing. Those are things, that's who you are, you know? It's not something that doesn't travel. And so, we're excited to add that type of competitor to our group."

On the conversation he had with the rest of the receiver group about bringing Diggs in:

"We don't have any in that way. Like, kind of the central theme of where we're at is competing. But it's a natural reaction. Like, they're all human. That's the same process draft night, free agency there, but that's also the nature of what we do and how we do it. So, they all know what we're about and how we do things. So, in some instances, you wanna say some things, other times you don't. But, in this instance, there was no need to."

On how bringing in Diggs elevates competition for the defensive backs:

"Yes. I think you can kind of feel like [CB] Mikey [Sainristil] and [CB] Amik [Robertson Jr.] so far. That's obvious over the time. And so, to add another person to go battling for it, I love seeing [WR] Luke [McCaffrey] and Mikey just battling for it the other day in the red zone period. So, to add another competitor into that spot, this is a really skilled receiver. He's got great route running ability, so when you practice against that you can't help but improve your own game. So, those are the give and takes that I like when we go good on good as often as we can. And as we build it together with Stef, I'm excited to see the insights that he can share across the ball. Like, that's where teammates can really explore, 'Hey, man, you're giving this away. This is something I see that was hard to defend' And so, coaches do it, but when the players start doing it, that's when you can really elevate the team."

On moments that stood out to him when he coached against Diggs in the past:

"Yeah, too many, unfortunately. But I think just his suddenness inside. When you're a slot, that's hard to guard, and especially when you have to deny the ball, some of the third downs where you don't want space and you wanna attach to somebody and play man-to-man, and, 'Hey, man, we're gonna try to deny him here.' When you have quickness and you can beat somebody. When you're playing man-to-man, there's explosive plays after that. Oftentimes, in zone a person can catch it, but you're gonna see it. It might be a first down. With him, man-to-man, you better be ready because if he does beat you across your face or you lose leverage, this is going to be an explosive play. Not to say that every throw to him is short, but you better know how you're gonna bracket him, where you're gonna go. So those are significant game planning procedures that you go through."

On if he plans to play Diggs in the preseason:

"Yeah, we haven't hit on any of that yet. We'll kinda have some of those discussions going into the next block, so the team will rocket today, tomorrow, and then Sunday, the players have off, and that's kinda where we'll start building who would do what and where."

On if they're done adding to the wide receiver room:

"Yeah, it's a good question. I would say that's part of Adam's nature to see what's there, how does it go, but we liked the group. We like seeing where we're at. Adding Stef to it is a big deal. But I think as a competitor, you don't ever say, 'No, we're not done. We're not looking.' But we are happy with the group. I think that's fair to say."

On what he's seen from T/G Andrew Wylie and T Trent Scott:

"Super valuable, first off. Andrew, the ability to play both left tackle and right tackle, like, that goes without saying, the importance of that. You know, especially [T] LT [Laremy Tunsil] and [T] Josh [Conerly Jr.], we're comfortable there, but the ability for Andrew to be into both spots, that's a big deal. Trent's got experience as a jumbo tight end, a tackle, and we've actually moved him inside some, and he's actually begun snapping as well. So, when somebody's a veteran like Trent, he's a good athlete. Moving him around into different locations, that's a big deal for us. We'll continue to work through that. I like what I'm seeing from [G Brandon] Coleman. I like what I'm seeing from [G Chris] Paul. We're a ways away from having a real decision, you know, at left guard. Certainly the same thing at center. We're expecting, you know, [C] Nick [Allegretti] back, not today, but he's coming back. So, there's a couple of spots that we're just gonna dig in, and it'll take a minute."

On how QB Jayden Daniels feels about Diggs being a part of the offense:

"I can't speak for Jay, but I can speak for me. I love some of the uniqueness that Stef has in his game as a slot player. When you have an accurate passer, like we do with Jayden, the ability to deliver the ball to the right location against this specific coverage, that's a really big deal. And I like that they have a connection already prior to Stef coming in. They didn't meet each other today for the first time. So, knowing that they'll put the work in over this month, that's a big deal. And I think for us it's not impossible to do it in the first week of September. Sometimes that happens at the end of a camp, but to have Stef here now and to build with the team, that's definitely an advantage when we're leading up into the season. I'm certainly pleased as a coach that we get reps and time to build team chemistry, build the offense together with him being a big part of it."

On if how Diggs performed with New England QB Drake Maye impacted their decision to bring him to Washington:

"It did not. He's got a nice body of work of how he plays. And to see him healthy and doing his thing last year, I thought it really showed, the elite level competitor, productive. But no, it did not factor in. He's always been somebody that, a quarterback was friendly with [laughs] because of the precision, the locations, how to get open. So yeah, this is a real significant guy for us."

On how adding Diggs affects the team's wide receivers who usually play inside: