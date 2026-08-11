Transcripts | S Nick Cross, 08/05/26

*On team conflict during practice: *"I mean, I guess you could call it that. At the end of the day, I know we were just joking about Maryland, my guy [University of Maryland Head Coach] Mike Locks [Locksley] always said 'the games, it's a game full of emotion, but you can't be emotional. You can't be an emotional player'. Gotta play in between the whistles and let your play do the domination. At the end of the day, all the chippiness stuff is cool and whatnot, but when it starts costing the team, costing penalties, guys getting kicked out of games and stuff like that, that's where it becomes an issue."

*On how he's being utilized all over the field: *"If you watched the tape last year in Indianapolis, I moved all over the field, so it's nothing I'm not used to at the end of the day. I gotta tell everybody like I said, you go put on the tape and really watch it. I played all over the field and made plays everywhere on the field as well. So, I'm excited, you know, [Defensive Coordinator] Daronte [Jones] knows how to use his DB's and just excited to continue to learn from a great coach like him."

*On what has stood out about the offense: *"You gotta have your eyes right, gotta make sure eyes are in the right spot, reading your keys, the communications on point. You got a lot of talented playmakers on offense, you know, [WR] Terry [McLaurin], [QB] Jayden [Daniels], [RB] Bill [Croskey-Merritt], [TE] Chig [Okonkwo], all those guys can go out there, they can run, they can catch, they can get YAC. So at the end of the day, it's crucial that we go out there and we're on our details, on our keys, make sure eyes are in the right spot, and when the play is there to be made, go make the play."

*On what he brings to the nickelback position: *"I mean anytime you put a bigger nickel in the box, you know what I'm saying, it usually out there, what's out there, a slot receiver, you know what I'm saying? So, at the end of the day, I like me a thousand out of my thousand as a slot receiver in the box, in the run game, you know, in the past game getting my hands on and rerouting and whatnot. So, at the end of the day, it's good. It brings an extra, a bigger body with more athleticism, you know, you wanna run against two tight ends, three tight ends, 21 personnel. You keep the athleticism, but keep the physicality as well."

*On the safety group overall: *"It's a good group. We gotta just keep getting better at the end of the day. Gotta keep communicating, keep meshing together, gelling together, and at the end of the day, that's the big thing it's just, when we're on one accord, I think we're really, really good. But we gotta keep learning the defense, keep learning the cause, and just getting familiar out there playing with each other."