Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn, 06/02

Opening Statement:

"It is good to be back outside at practice and good to see you guys again too. A couple things you'll see today, first off, you'll see speed and that's I think one thing that should jump out to you at a number of different spots. Also, really deliberate practice this time of year for us in developing the players. There's a lot of intentional work that goes into that. Might be with a route, might be with a coverage, a certain technique and that's the fun part about this time of year. You can devote that time to the specific skill. So, over the next three weeks, that's really where we try to dig in on as hard as we can. If it's running an option route, a certain coverage that we want to play, get to the details of it, get to the techniques of it, and all of those things kind of ramp us up for camp. So, just wanted to give you that insight and glad to get started with you guys today."

On having WR Terry McLaurin participate in OTAs:

"Yeah, Terry has thrown a remarkable offseason so far. There's certain cornerstone people like Terry that have these standards, whether it's practiced workouts, the meetings, but you can feel all the energy that he's bringing to everybody. So, he's off to a hell of a start here and you'll feel all of that energy and speed he's playing in different locations, but seeing the connection with he and [QB] Jayden [Daniels] and some of the other guys it's really coming to life."

On McLaurin playing in the new offensive system:

"Yeah, I think one thing he's always been known for is obviously on deep balls his ability to track, whether it's an over route or deep route over his head. And so, some of those deep routes come off of play action passing. So, you'll even see a period of that in practice today of run action that goes with that. So, it'll definitely contribute to his game and then how it features on different parts of the field, third downs and red zones, we'll see. But early on that, that is definitely one of the ways to get him the ball."

On the wide receiver room overall:

"First thing I see is just a really competitive group. You see it, I think [WR Jaylin] Lane is taking that step that you'd hope to see a player take from year one to year two of what it can be. The addition of [WR Van] Jefferson of the things that he's bringing. And then [WR] Dyami [Brown] coming back here, there's maybe a quicker connection that takes place with somebody that you had familiarity with. I probably saw that maybe faster than I even expected in some of the spaces. So, a lot to be worked out into the room, certainly [WR] Antonio [Williams] being a part of it, but inside to outside he's played more inside on the first week. That'll be a little bit more over the next few days how we'll adjust. So, I think there's still roles in how we'd work that and some experimenting for sure that needs to take place now and into camp as well."

On RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt's workload:

"Yeah, I think number one, new system again. So, as he's heading in from year one to two, what do you want to see differently? We've certainly made in the passing game, one of the steps would be for Bill in that space. Also, working on the kick return side of things. So, those would be a few that come to mind. The natural running instincts, whether it's running from the gun or from under center, that kind of handles itself. But certainly, in the passing game and on the return side are two things we're wanting to see elevated over the rest of this and even into camp as well."

On McLaurin working with the other receivers:

"I think honestly the first thing that comes to mind, when I'm seeing Terry for this offseason, it's joy of the game, of practicing, I see it with him and the interacting with the coaches, with his teammates. And so, that's the part honestly that jumps out to me the most. But he can multiply just by that effect around with the other receivers, how that's going. So, like I said, he is really throwing a good offseason, but it is some of that joy that's going around to the other guys, insights, ways to do it and the fact that they're all learning it at the same time. That doesn't mean you don't have specific knowledge about routes that you've done before. So, I think he's able to provide a lot of that."

On markers to know the team is progressing:

"Yeah, the first markers I want to see, competing at this time of year, it's not physical, but it is the speed, it is the urgency. I'm looking to hear the communication of new systems, I'm looking to see the finishing of plays and so that part after our first week of OTA's, I wanted to feel that urgency of what it would look like. As we head into this week, it'll be more of the same with three new days of new plays, new installs, can they handle another load of plays on top of what they were taught previously. So, that type of energy, urgency without a dip in the execution."

On Offensive Coordinator David Blough:

"He's a competitive guy. I would say that's no different than him as an assistant to now. The thing I liked about what I've seen throughout the offseason is his collaboration. There's a lot of experience on the staff and so using all that wisdom in different ways, I think that's one of the things that I've been impressed by. But his ability to not just connect with quarterbacks, but with the entire offense as an entire group, he's clearly laid out the vision. We kind of hit on these identities regularly. And so, those are just a few of the things I've been excited about."

On Blough's preparation:

"All of it. But I would say the good part about when you're going through an offseason is the first people that you install to is the staff. And so, as a coordinator, offense, defense, special teams, that's your first job is to make sure the teaching gets to the coaches because you're not in every room. So, the questions, the pressure testing and so for instance, having the experience that we have in the receiver room with [Wide Receivers Coach] Bobby [Engram] and [Assistant Wide Receivers/Returners Coach] Andre [Coleman] and [Offensive Assistant] Wes [Welker], 'What else? How else? I've done it this way. What about this?' And so, you went through all those iterations. Then when you get to the team, this is how we do it. And then there's diagrams for the players that can look at those ahead. There's certainly video examples. They've gone through years to find the very best clips. Then we walk through it to get the landmarks, where's that at? And then this time of year you want to work the individual skills. So, I was referring just to an option route earlier. How do you set somebody up? How do you work to somebody's leverage? And so, that's how you make kind of the whole thing come to life. But you do get to test it back to your initial part of the question with the staff first and now let's put some installs together and they're the ones that have to poke some holes in it and push too much, what's not enough. And the staff has done a nice job collaborating that way."

On the speed in the linebacker room:

"Yeah, I think its size, its speed. I certainly feel like the speed and the length of it, during this time of year, last week in practice there was lots of zone. So, how quickly could a guy break? In other words, when I'm dropping and I'm near the hash, can I make a play that's over by the numbers? Can I burst that fast to go see if I can do that? And so, this is the time to see can they make it, can they get to that location? I like the urgency that I'm seeing from them. Guys have been intermixing in between the groups, but there is a lot of speed from [LB] Jordan [Magee] and [LB] Frankie [Luvu] and [LB] Sonny [Styles] and [LB] Leo [Chenal], like those four, I feel them in all different ways and different accommodations and certainly [LB] Kain [Medrano] and [LB] Ale [Kaho] too, honestly, the guys at linebacker are really pushing the speeds."

On having full participation at OTA's last week:

"Yeah, it's good to have the guys here and you can feel everyone's urgency regarding new systems and the importance of that to get to the details. Because if you had a playbook and I have one, that's learning it, but making the whole thing come to life, disguises, how do you get to those spots? The communication that takes place. The nuances of the calls. And so, this time of year it's not physical, but there is speed, there is execution. We want to see that type in the pass game. Although the line of scrimmage work isn't physical, the speed and the execution, that part is important. And all of it is kind of geared towards us to be able to throw a really competitive camp. And there are a lot of rooms that the whole room has been elevated and so, I'm pleased there are certain levels of who can participate at what level and all that. But just having the guys all digging in together, that's a really big deal."