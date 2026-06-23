Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn, 05/27

Opening Statement:

"Wanted to first start off with condolences to the family of [Former AP News Journalist] Howard Fendrich and I enjoyed getting to know him and when I heard that raspy voice that I knew where it was coming from and, and who it was. I knew he was a friend of many of you in the room, so I wanted to give a shout out to him. And on a happier note, I thought, what a very cool moment to hear The Media Good Guy Award being named after [Former Washington WR] Santana Moss and I think that's a name and award that fits when you hear his name and good guy, those two go together. For today, I'm pumped to get rolling with the guys on the field. Spring ball is an important part of our ramp up for training camp, as you can imagine with two new systems. Looking for excellent communication, all three phases and working really hard on the specific skills that go into these plays. And that's the movements, that's the skill, that's what you have to go through, you know, over these next few weeks on the play design. So, that's what I'm looking for from there. I'm starting to get to know the team and the locker room a lot better, you know, with some new faces, with some veterans and the rookies to add. And so, some really talented guys, but I love the locker room and the men that make it up, and I'm looking forward to getting rolling with them kind of as we start this next phase together. So, all that said, let's kick it off to you guys."

On what he's seen from QB Jayden Daniels coming back from last season:

"I always notice and admire him of just like the work ethic, the coming back to get it right. His mental quickness is always something that just jumps out to me of like learning a system so quickly and fast. And so, I think I saw that a few years ago and I'm feeling those same instincts now as you guys will see at practice, you know, more huddle and it'll look differently. You'll see him under center more, but you see the same intent, you see the same communication. And I think it's the mental quickness that just, he makes things that are difficult, look easy. And I know they're not [laughs], you know, with some play calls and how he goes about it, but that's one of the things I really respect."

*On Daniels' development working under center: *"Yeah, we've done a good bit of it. It's mostly just right now it's been against, you know, offense-on-offense in phase two. So, that's why I think the next few weeks will be important for that as we get started. But they've definitely put in the work together so far. But like most things we just need reps and time on task at it."

On Offensive Coordinator David Blough:

"Yeah, the first part, let's even take it back a step, was to say, 'Can we throw an incredible off season in the teaching in the installs?' I think that's the first part that I saw David and [Defensive Coordinator] Daronte [Jones] nail, over the first couple of weeks. They're going back through kind of like, almost like a second time right now on the things they want to emphasize for today's practice, but that's what I've seen from him. I wanted to see big collaboration, their communication, like our offensive staff has got a lot of experience, be able to use those guys in different ways. And so, that's what I've seen so far. I'm pleased with what I've seen and now it's kind of to take the next step and the execution piece is a big part of it. There's also a part in this time of year and into training camp to a certain degree that you do some exploring, 'Alright, what's best for this player, what's best for this route?' And sometimes it takes a few sessions to go through that and let's hit that again, let's try that route again. And then there's other things where you say, 'Let's hold on that.' And so, they've got a big amount that's installed, so far. And so, over the next couple weeks here and then through camp it kind of gets refined and you really hit on the things that you like. And I remember asking Jayden just the other day, 'Hey, what were the concepts that you liked the most?' And he was able to already say that these are the ones that feel the best."

On what he learned from his first year as a coordinator:

"I think the first part is you go like, you know, what are the families like on a defensive part? These are the one highs, these are the two highs. On the same thing on the offensive side from a run game, these are the play actions that marry with those. So oftentimes you have too much volume as a coordinator early because 'Okay, this will be good, this will be good'. And then you kind of start going down to say, 'Alright, what needs the most attention? Are we seeing that? What needs to work?' So, it's a process to go through, but it's also one that's exciting because now you're starting to understand what unique qualities a player has. And I'm excited for them to see [TE] Chig [Okonkwo] going against the defense for the first time, what's the best routes for him, how's the best way to utilize him? So, there's like small moments like that to go. And same thing on Daronte's side now that we've added [LB] Sonny [Styles] and what unique things does he bring? And obviously [CB] Amik [Robertson], you know, as a DB and [S] Nick [Cross] and so like all those things are kind of fun and each day you go home and 'Okay what would that look like differently?' And you want to assess how the teaching's going, how the players are learning. And that's the number one job of the coordinator. Like are they picking up what we're teaching. And that's probably the hardest part because you've been doing so much of that as a position coach and now you know you want to get it across to the staff to see the teaching going to the players and that's what you're constantly evaluating."

*On what his ideal offense looks like: *"I think the efficiency is the number one thing. You know, especially on the early downs. If there's a balance in the run pass ratios, then we're hitting the marks probably at the right strides. And I would say the explosives will be up knowing we can do that. And so that's the first part, you know, I'm looking for one that has good balance, like I say will always be 50/50, but if you can find that and attack in that way, that's what success would look like to me early on."

On the speed of the defense during OTA's:

"Yeah, and it's tricky because this time of year, from a league standpoint, no contested catches to go. And so, what we're trying to get across, are you in the right spot? In other words, if I was guarding you and you had four or five yards of separation, you've won that rep. I may not be able to close and get the ball out, but can we match, can we shadow people? What can we do into that? And so, what I think you'll see is on the speed elements of the pass plays, that's what I'm looking for. Game speed, full, no collisions. The big guys, they won't be hitting it at full speed. That one is more at a controlled tempo. Are they in the right fits defensively? Are they hitting the right targets? But for the perimeter, we really want to see the speed, even though it's not combative with the ball in the air. You can tell. And that's okay, that's just the guidelines that we have for right now. But I have been impressed by Daronte's teaching. He's thoughtful about it. And much like we were talking earlier with David, now assessing and refining as it's going to go, usually on an install, the first part will be similar defenses then another couple practices, a different style, another after that. And so, then you can cover all the bases over the spring. And if you can get all those on tape and taught and we also film all our meetings of that, then you can get a sense for when we go back to training camp, even though we might not have a ton of plays, we did have a few to go back and pull from."

On if Daniels has something to prove this season:

"That's a question for him, but I would say what his teammates, his coaches know this is a relentless competitor. One of the traits I admire the most about him is his ability to deliver in clutch moments. And that's something that goes with the work and the preparation to go do that. But I think just his competitive nature almost answers that all the time. That he's always wanting to prove and get to that space."

On what he wants to see from Daniels over the next few weeks:

"I think just the urgency with the offense. He's a multiplier so the quickness in and out of the huddles, the motions, the shifts, the communication, the checks at the line of scrimmage, those are the things that are there. He's worked incredibly hard on his skills for the offseason, the throwing, that part I'm certain will come through. So, it's more of his ability to communicate with everybody else and really get all of them on the same page quickly. He's one of the fastest learners so he'll pick up on things most quickly. And then how can he get that to everyone else in that space?"

On how much he pays attention to interactions between players:

"Yeah, I think you have to create space for that to happen. It's not like on a force, 'Hey, you talk to him,' but they do happen organically. There's sometimes it's in the meeting room, where do you sit? It could be out at the workout on the field to go afterwards. You see a lot of guys hanging out together, kind of going through things. If you were a young player or a new player, there's a number of people that you'd lean in on this team. 'Hey man, you mind going through that? Can we go through it again?' When you put in new systems, they're all really on the same page now. So, it's not like one person's been in the same system five years and say yeah, I know all that. So, having a collective group share and that helps because there's not a lot of separation between where the rookies are or a new player is on the knowledge of the system compared to a current Commander veteran."

On what he's looking for out of the players not practicing:

"Yeah, they're kind of in all sorts of spots really. Some still on their way back and getting towards the latter parts of the rehab to go into that. For example, a DA [DE Dorance Armstrong] or [DE] Deatrich [Wise] in that space. So, there's guys in different spots. And I think all of it's kind of geared towards camp to see what that would look like. Yeah, I think that'll be fluid here through the OTA's. But the number one thing is that they're on the way back and making good strides in that way."

On the example set by having Daniels and WR Terry McLaurin at OTA's:

"Yeah, I think number one, I've been pleased with the team and their connection that they're building together. And that happens in these times of spring ball and practices to go. And so, as they're building that, they're growing a connection, they're growing that type of brotherhood that you need to play well. And so, I think we'll just continue to see that over the course of the spring. I always think of this time of year, man, it's a ramp up. Can you get all the skills, the system, everything in order when you do get to training camp, man, you can really let it go. And so, it's an important phase for that, especially because it's new. But kind of to the point of people are in different spaces, not everybody will be going today, but we do have quite a few."

On reps for rookies:

"You do need both. I'll start probably from the second part of the question, earning it. And that does come through a little bit of the competition. And so, during this time of year, what are you competing and what does that look like? And so, in Antonio's [WR Antonio Williams] spot, it's the route, it's the movements, it's the catching when he is targeted, he'll work with a number of different groups as we go through the process. As far as [LB] Sonny [Styles] goes, it's different. You're not going to see his plays on the ball, but can we see the burst, the movement and as a linebacker, man, do we want to feel his communication. So, during this time of year everybody gets reps, but they're not all the same, but you'll see guys moving in and out of different groups over the next few weeks and Sonny and Antonio, they're have definitely earned some space to get more reps."