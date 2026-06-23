Transcripts | QB Jayden Daniels, 05/27

On how it feels to be back for OTA's:

"I mean, it's exciting. I'm back, get to learn my new teammates and get to build with them and look forward to this year."

On if he has anything to prove this season:

"I mean, I think in this profession, if you feel like you don't have something to prove, then you shouldn't be doing it. So, that should answer your question, yeah."

On working with Offensive Coordinator David Blough:

"It's fun. I mean, it's been awesome just to see his offensive mind, his creative mind and juices flowing and we're building this thing together."

On if he likes the new offense:

"Yeah, I mean, I love the offense. I mean, I love what Blough's doing. I love how he's creating and designing different things and then we're going from there. But for me personally, it's just how can I get better as a football player."

On how the offense can help him as a player:

"I would just say is go out there and play quarterback. I mean, every system I've been in, they asked a lot of me. So, I wouldn't say it is different than anything it's just a different coordinator."

On if he was involved in conversations about moving to Blough at offensive coordinator:

"I would say I was in the loop, but a lot of stuff is above my pay grade, so that's it."

On going through this offseason after how the 2025 season went:

"I would say, I mean, it left a bitter taste in my mouth from last year and just how everything played out. So, you kind of just go in that offseason and just figure out ways to mentally get better physically and emotionally and everything. So, I was just going out there and just kind of just staying out the way and just focus on what I could focus on, control what I could control."

On what he worked on this offseason:

"Lift, film, when they made a hire talked to Blough, just had conversations with him. Not even just about football, but just about life in general. And then just be around my loved ones and the ones I care about most."

On working on being under center:

"Nah, I mean, I always did that. You gotta be versatile in whatever you can and I had to be well-rounded. So, ever since I got in the NFL, it's kind of just been the thing. So, it's not anything like super new to me."

On RB Rachaad White being a Commander:

"It's fun. I mean, just the player he is and he had the opportunity to go anywhere else and he chose here, so salute to him and obviously I've been knowing him since I was like 19, so it is fun to kind of just get him back in the same building and build off that rapport we have."

On where White fits in on the team:

"I don't know. I don't have a sense on it. That is my brother and we have a personal relationship, but his football future, that's out of my control."

On what he took from last season to build on for this season:

"I mean, continue just to pour into my teammates, the people around me. I gotta pour into myself first, but also be able to pour into them and uplift them and make sure that they're doing everything and we could go and move forward and then ultimately win football games."

On WR Antonio Williams:

"I mean, smooth kid. Very crafty within his routes and I'm excited just to continue to build that rapport with him."

On TE Chig Okonkwo:

"I mean, I was super excited we got Chig. Just how he plays, he plays fast. Everything's one hundred percent with him, so he's smart. Som he's been in this league for some time and now he gets to go out there and show his talents on a bigger stage and a bigger role in the offense. So, I'm super excited to also build that rapport with him too."

On what he likes about the new offensive system:

"I'm still learning too, so I don't have that, I don't have an answer for you right there, but I'll just say I'm just excited to see Blough live in action, you know? And for the first time and be able to go out there and see how he calls plays and gets his rhythm and his cadence of things."

On if he felt nervous to start over this season:

"Yes and nah, not, nah, nah, nah, nah. [Laugh], nah not nervous. I would just say more so excited. I mean, football is like, I got in this business, I love football. I have a passion for it but also, you know, we're still building, so it's one day at a time, one step at a time. And obviously, you know, you don't want to peak too early, so you got to kind of just have a plan and, you know, follow your routine too."

On working with Blough:

"I can't tell you what the meetings are like. I'd be telling a secret. I mean a lot, it's a collaborative thing. Not even just with me, but the quarterback room. Everybody in the offense, offensive staff, all the players. Like if you have ideas, Blough has an open-door policy."

On the receiver room:

"I mean, I'm excited with the guys we have in the room. All eager, young and we're going out there and we're building that chemistry on and off the field. So that's kind of just the biggest thing for us. And I'm excited to go out here today with only day one, but continue to build that rapport, move forward them."

On working with his teammates outside of the facility during the break:

"I mean outside of here, I mean they came to LA for a couple days and that was pretty much it. But the offseason was kind of just me, you know, building myself up from the ground up. Building my foundation and just bringing the guys out whenever they're ready. Not really just for football X's and O's, more so just to build on a more personable level and build that connection chemistry, you know."

On taking on more responsibility in year three:

"I would say it's kind of, the standard hasn't changed, you know, since I was able to come out here and obviously make an impact and, you know, guys are looking at me since year one. But now it's just like, 'okay, how can I be able just to build a connection with everybody within the locker room?'. I do have a voice in a lot of people listen to what I'm going to say, but from there, just continue to just show up and just be myself every day."

On differences in terminology when it comes to calling plays in the huddle versus no huddle:

"I mean terminology probably, we have kind of the same thing. We just weren't in the huddle. You know, you might have some wordy calls, you might not, but it is really, it is nothing new. I mean, being a huddle, it is what it is. I mean, if we're huddle, no huddle, like even, you know, the prior offense we huddle sometimes. So, from there it's just kind of just going out there and just making sure that I'm able to go out there and kind of just paint the picture for everybody on offense and just make sure all 11 are on the same page."

On if his passion for football has changed since his injury last season: